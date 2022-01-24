ROUNDUP: Fort Edward, Granville earn wins

FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0
Site: Slate Valley and Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,190)
Andrew Fish;189,212,156-557
Lloyd Beadnell;135,176,247-558
Dillon Perkins;191,204,155-550
Ed Amell;164,205,165-534
Granville (2,267)
Dan Dunster;166,144,128-438
Josh Ketcham;144,122,133-399
Autumn Woodbury;132,130,111-373
Brooke Woodbury;124,102,141-367
GRANVILLE 3, CORINTH 1
Site: Slate Valley and Kingpin's Alley
Corinth (2,152)
Ricky Mandigo;127,140,112-379
Jaiden Traglia;90,133,133-356
Gavyn Randall;99,168,105-372
Mike Oulacha;118,116,125-359
BERLIN 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
Site: Barbecue Recreation
Berlin (2,438)
Logan Dunlop;146,155,183-484
Daniel Hunt;124,136,206-466
Alex Reinhart;127,170,147-444
Lane Moshimer;155,129,99-383
Hoosic Valley (2,130)
Zackary Miclette;161,154,130-445
Estelle Hurley;136,131,129-396
Henry Akin;125,114,128-367
Brianna Baldwin;101,126,104-331
Team records: Berlin 20-25. Hoosic Valley 2.5-57.5