agate

ROUNDUP: Fort Edward, Granville earn wins

FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0

Site: Slate Valley and Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,190)

Andrew Fish;189,212,156-557

Lloyd Beadnell;135,176,247-558

Dillon Perkins;191,204,155-550

Ed Amell;164,205,165-534

Granville (2,267)

Dan Dunster;166,144,128-438

Josh Ketcham;144,122,133-399

Autumn Woodbury;132,130,111-373

Brooke Woodbury;124,102,141-367

GRANVILLE 3, CORINTH 1

Site: Slate Valley and Kingpin's Alley

Granville (2,267)

Dan Dunster;166,144,128-438

Josh Ketcham;144,122,133-399

Autumn Woodbury;132,130,111-373

Brooke Woodbury;124,102,141-367

Corinth (2,152)

Ricky Mandigo;127,140,112-379

Jaiden Traglia;90,133,133-356

Gavyn Randall;99,168,105-372

Mike Oulacha;118,116,125-359

BERLIN 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

Site: Barbecue Recreation

Berlin (2,438)

Logan Dunlop;146,155,183-484

Daniel Hunt;124,136,206-466

Alex Reinhart;127,170,147-444

Lane Moshimer;155,129,99-383

Hoosic Valley (2,130)

Zackary Miclette;161,154,130-445

Estelle Hurley;136,131,129-396

Henry Akin;125,114,128-367

Brianna Baldwin;101,126,104-331

Team records: Berlin 20-25. Hoosic Valley 2.5-57.5

