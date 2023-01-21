ROUNDUP: Derrick, Smith lead Glens Falls past Scotia

Jocelyn Smith rolled a 623 and Sean Derrick had a 605 as Glens Falls defeated Scotia in Foothills Council bowling.
GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 1
Site: Boulevard Bowl
Glens Falls (3,216)
Sean Derrick;201,178,226-605
Micheal Blockburger;185,187,199-571
Jocelyn Smith;224,187,212-623
Christian Hensleigh;129,148,162-439
Macey Logan;170,136,144-450
Jon Rue;140,198,190-528
Scotia (3,013)
Cameron Bergeron;183,222,150-555
People are also reading…
Hayden Sladewski;151,166,259-576
Savannah Swiatocha;166,156,177-499
Josh Allen;178,175,157-510
Zach Greenwood;122,124,134-380
Logan Heins;221,210-431
Kyleigh Saunders;62-62