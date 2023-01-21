 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Derrick, Smith lead Glens Falls past Scotia

Jocelyn Smith rolled a 623 and Sean Derrick had a 605 as Glens Falls defeated Scotia in Foothills Council bowling.

GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 1

Site: Boulevard Bowl

Glens Falls (3,216)

Sean Derrick;201,178,226-605

Micheal Blockburger;185,187,199-571

Jocelyn Smith;224,187,212-623

Christian Hensleigh;129,148,162-439

Macey Logan;170,136,144-450

Jon Rue;140,198,190-528

Scotia (3,013)

Cameron Bergeron;183,222,150-555

Hayden Sladewski;151,166,259-576

Savannah Swiatocha;166,156,177-499

Josh Allen;178,175,157-510

Zach Greenwood;122,124,134-380

Logan Heins;221,210-431

Kyleigh Saunders;62-62

