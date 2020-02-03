Roundup: DeLisle's 664 leads Fort Edward bowlers to victory

Brenton DeLisle's 664 triple, including a 247 game, led the Flying Forts to victory in an Adirondack League match.
FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,428)
Brenton DeLisle 192,247,225-664
Edward Amell 187,177,224-588
Austin Jones 192,187,207-586
Dillon Perkins 163,209,174-546
Lake George (2,567)
Damion Wright 153,163,144-460
Tyler Hubbard 132,174,132-438
Max Dickinson 115,162,160-437
Rachel Hunsicker 136,121,155-412
Team records: Fort Edward 51-1. Lake George 37-15.
HOOSICK FALLS 4, MECHANICVILLE 1
Site: Barbecue Recreation
Hoosick Falls (3,760)
Evan Webster 244,200,245-689
Colin Cipperly 245,181,224-650
Colin King 199,221,195-615
Owynn Arnold 216,143,253-612
Mechanicville (3,646)
Jacob LaFountain 258,290,188-736
Ryan Williams 234,175,208-617
Brain Eccles 186,192,223-601
Glenn Prairie 160,266,165-591