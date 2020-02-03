Roundup: DeLisle's 664 leads Fort Edward bowlers to victory
0 comments
agate

Roundup: DeLisle's 664 leads Fort Edward bowlers to victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brenton DeLisle's 664 triple, including a 247 game, led the Flying Forts to victory in an Adirondack League match.

FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,428)

Brenton DeLisle 192,247,225-664

Edward Amell 187,177,224-588

Austin Jones 192,187,207-586

Dillon Perkins 163,209,174-546

Lake George (2,567)

Damion Wright 153,163,144-460

Tyler Hubbard 132,174,132-438

Max Dickinson 115,162,160-437

Rachel Hunsicker 136,121,155-412

Team records: Fort Edward 51-1. Lake George 37-15.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, MECHANICVILLE 1

Site: Barbecue Recreation

Hoosick Falls (3,760)

Evan Webster 244,200,245-689

Colin Cipperly 245,181,224-650

Colin King 199,221,195-615

Owynn Arnold 216,143,253-612

Mechanicville (3,646)

Jacob LaFountain 258,290,188-736

Ryan Williams 234,175,208-617

Brain Eccles 186,192,223-601

Glenn Prairie 160,266,165-591

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News