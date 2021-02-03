ROUNDUP: Corinth, Fort Edward, Granville record Adirondack League wins

CORINTH 3, LAKE GEORGE 1
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Corinth (2,678)
Tyler Hall;184,198,185-567
Brayden Thompson;187,171,170-528
Rob Glogowski;171,107,132-410
Ricky Mandigo;112,166,130-408
Lake George (2,632)
Garrett Dunsmore;246,168,227-641
Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506
Dylon Lepan;146,133,166-445
Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396
Team records: Corinth 24-12. Lake George 8-24
FORT EDWARD 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Fort Edward (3,698)
Brenton Delisle;256,235,258-749
Andrew Fish;226,199,234-659
Dillon Perkins;164,265,171-600
Chris Yasko;200,179,211-590
North Warren (2,306)
Alexis Hitchcock;126,151,157-434
Cole Bradway;137,155,139-431
Kaitlyn Stonitsch;121,139,121-381
Sean Jordan;145,122,151-418
Team records: Fort Edward 36-0. North Warren 12-20
GRANVILLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 0
Site: Slate Valley and LG Lanes & Games
Granville (2,865)
Jeff Juckett Jr;199,219,211-629
Lane Mattison;187,165,203-555
Abby Desiato;185,141,143-469
Ryan Kunen;158,150,123-431
Lake George (2,632)
Garret Dunsmore;246,168,227-641
Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506
Dylan Lepiere;146,133,166-445
Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396
Team records: Granville 20-8. Lake George 7-21
LAKE GEORGE 3, WHITEHALL 1
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Lake George (2,632)
Garrett DUNSMORE;246,168,227-641
Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506
Dylon Lepine;146,133,166-445
Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396
Whitehall (2,339)
Dory Gosselin;152,175,134-461
Kaleb Lyman;118,179,134-431
Tim Lyons;173,131,107-411
Mike Vandenburgh;103,74,99-355
Team records: Lake George 11-25. Whitehall 3-21
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
Site: Hometown Lanes and Barbecue Recreation
Hoosick Falls (3,847)
Payton Merrills;236,212,242-690
Brody Mullen;193,269,226-688
Bradley Senecal;237,256,180-673