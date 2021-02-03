 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Corinth, Fort Edward, Granville record Adirondack League wins
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Corinth, Fort Edward, Granville record Adirondack League wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 3, LAKE GEORGE 1

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Corinth (2,678)

Tyler Hall;184,198,185-567

Brayden Thompson;187,171,170-528

Rob Glogowski;171,107,132-410

Ricky Mandigo;112,166,130-408

Lake George (2,632)

Garrett Dunsmore;246,168,227-641

Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506

Dylon Lepan;146,133,166-445

Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396

Team records: Corinth 24-12. Lake George 8-24

FORT EDWARD 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Fort Edward (3,698)

Brenton Delisle;256,235,258-749

Andrew Fish;226,199,234-659

Dillon Perkins;164,265,171-600

Chris Yasko;200,179,211-590

North Warren (2,306)

Alexis Hitchcock;126,151,157-434

Cole Bradway;137,155,139-431

Kaitlyn Stonitsch;121,139,121-381

Sean Jordan;145,122,151-418

Team records: Fort Edward 36-0. North Warren 12-20

GRANVILLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 0

Site: Slate Valley and LG Lanes & Games

Granville (2,865)

Jeff Juckett Jr;199,219,211-629

Lane Mattison;187,165,203-555

Abby Desiato;185,141,143-469

Ryan Kunen;158,150,123-431

Lake George (2,632)

Garret Dunsmore;246,168,227-641

Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506

Dylan Lepiere;146,133,166-445

Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396

Team records: Granville 20-8. Lake George 7-21

LAKE GEORGE 3, WHITEHALL 1

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Lake George (2,632)

Garrett DUNSMORE;246,168,227-641

Max Dickinson;188,174,144-506

Dylon Lepine;146,133,166-445

Matthew Orvasky;143,117,136-396

Whitehall (2,339)

Dory Gosselin;152,175,134-461

Kaleb Lyman;118,179,134-431

Tim Lyons;173,131,107-411

Mike Vandenburgh;103,74,99-355

Team records: Lake George 11-25. Whitehall 3-21

HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0

Site: Hometown Lanes and Barbecue Recreation

Hoosick Falls (3,847)

Payton Merrills;236,212,242-690

Brody Mullen;193,269,226-688

Bradley Senecal;237,256,180-673

Colin King;233,245,194-672

Stillwater (3,503)

Conner Julian;223,235,216-674

Devin Dickson;225,235,202-662

Alan Conklin;226,212,212-650

Tyler Hogan;157,190,252-599

Team records: Hoosick Falls 35-0. Stillwater 27-8

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News