SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0

Site: Kingpin's Alley

South Glens Falls (3,674)

Will Bickford;204,257,275-736

Jacob Hall;255,147,254-656

Mykal Brunelle;217,200,228-645

Chris Sharpe;212,190,223-625

Hudson Falls (3,311)

Gavin Bennett;168,225,234-627

Jon Lemery;189,180,235-604

Catherine Randall;134,187,214-536

Logan Bennett;160,193,172-525

Team records: Hudson Falls 8-8

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 1

Site: Boulevard Bowl

Schuylerville (3,598)

Logan Steele;163,235,222-620

Carson Griffen;180,214,222-616

Ethan corlew;183,183,236-602

Colton weatherwax;204,188,210-602

Scotia (3,430)

Nick Auspelmyer;257,210,188-655

Aiden Bisaillon;166,227,199-592

Brett Unser;215,171,186-572

EJ Adams;233,140,183-556

Team records: Scotia 4-8

GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Gloversville (3,474)

Adam Loveless;215,198,279-692

Mark Sgamboto;255,214,192-661

AJ Dorman;251,189,161-601

Aidan Carter;151,210,184-545

Glens Falls (3,163)

Jocelyn Smith;216,187,204-607

Payton Granger;214,163,227-604

Micheal Blockbuger;183,179,198-560

Joe Cook;179,184,124-487

Team records: Gloversville 10-2. Glens Falls 7-9.

JOHNSTOWN 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Perry Lanes

Johnstown (3,155)

Mick Winton;225,181,201-607

Steven Hulbert;191,139,202-532

Noah Barner;178,154,192-524

Liam Ackerbawer;186,160,170-516

Queensbury (2,200)

Tony Fedele;153,148,165-466

Drew Walters;131,138,111-380

Manny Ramos;104,150,119-373

Jack Mahaney;126,107,126-359

FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,290)

Andrew Fish;199,224,214-637

Brenton DeLisle;215,232,155-602

Austin Jones;155,257,168-580

Bailey Brayman;164,168,201-533

Granville (2,839)

DJ Ludwikowski;157,234,185-576

Michael Martin;191,204,169-564

Jeff Juckett;154,193,215-562

Abby Desiato;128,176,129-433

Team records: Fort Edward 4-0. Granville 7-5

LAKE GEORGE 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Lake George (2,820)

Garrett Dunsmore;214,249,197-653

Damion Wright;201,176,151-528

Max Dickenson;143,122,165-430

Tyler Hubbard;147,147,135-429

Whitehall (2,450)

Jake Gosselin;152,211,181-544

Abby Melvin;130,184,146-460

Noah Belch;135,160,144-439

Kaleb Lyman;136,137,134-407

Team records: Lake George 8-0. Whitehall 0-8

MECHANICVILLE 5, SPA CATHOLIC 0

Site: Mechanicville

Mechanicville (3,422)

Jacob LaFountain;276,258,228-762

Glenn Prairie;234,185,255-674

Ryan Williams;179,236,224-639

Spa Catholic (3,050)

Micaela Barboltt;200,199,180-579

Hayden Day;150,223,194-567

LJ LaFiura;205,198,141-544

Brandon Karam;158,147,199-504

Team records: Mechanicville 10-5.

