SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0
Site: Kingpin's Alley
South Glens Falls (3,674)
Will Bickford;204,257,275-736
Jacob Hall;255,147,254-656
Mykal Brunelle;217,200,228-645
Chris Sharpe;212,190,223-625
Hudson Falls (3,311)
Gavin Bennett;168,225,234-627
Jon Lemery;189,180,235-604
Catherine Randall;134,187,214-536
Logan Bennett;160,193,172-525
Team records: Hudson Falls 8-8
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 1
Site: Boulevard Bowl
Schuylerville (3,598)
Logan Steele;163,235,222-620
Carson Griffen;180,214,222-616
Ethan corlew;183,183,236-602
Colton weatherwax;204,188,210-602
Scotia (3,430)
Nick Auspelmyer;257,210,188-655
Aiden Bisaillon;166,227,199-592
Brett Unser;215,171,186-572
EJ Adams;233,140,183-556
Team records: Scotia 4-8
GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Gloversville (3,474)
Adam Loveless;215,198,279-692
Mark Sgamboto;255,214,192-661
AJ Dorman;251,189,161-601
Aidan Carter;151,210,184-545
Glens Falls (3,163)
Jocelyn Smith;216,187,204-607
Payton Granger;214,163,227-604
Micheal Blockbuger;183,179,198-560
Joe Cook;179,184,124-487
Team records: Gloversville 10-2. Glens Falls 7-9.
JOHNSTOWN 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Perry Lanes
Johnstown (3,155)
Mick Winton;225,181,201-607
Steven Hulbert;191,139,202-532
Noah Barner;178,154,192-524
You have free articles remaining.
Liam Ackerbawer;186,160,170-516
Queensbury (2,200)
Tony Fedele;153,148,165-466
Drew Walters;131,138,111-380
Manny Ramos;104,150,119-373
Jack Mahaney;126,107,126-359
FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,290)
Andrew Fish;199,224,214-637
Brenton DeLisle;215,232,155-602
Austin Jones;155,257,168-580
Bailey Brayman;164,168,201-533
Granville (2,839)
DJ Ludwikowski;157,234,185-576
Michael Martin;191,204,169-564
Jeff Juckett;154,193,215-562
Abby Desiato;128,176,129-433
Team records: Fort Edward 4-0. Granville 7-5
LAKE GEORGE 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Lake George (2,820)
Garrett Dunsmore;214,249,197-653
Damion Wright;201,176,151-528
Max Dickenson;143,122,165-430
Tyler Hubbard;147,147,135-429
Whitehall (2,450)
Jake Gosselin;152,211,181-544
Abby Melvin;130,184,146-460
Noah Belch;135,160,144-439
Kaleb Lyman;136,137,134-407
Team records: Lake George 8-0. Whitehall 0-8
MECHANICVILLE 5, SPA CATHOLIC 0
Site: Mechanicville
Mechanicville (3,422)
Jacob LaFountain;276,258,228-762
Glenn Prairie;234,185,255-674
Ryan Williams;179,236,224-639
Spa Catholic (3,050)
Micaela Barboltt;200,199,180-579
Hayden Day;150,223,194-567
LJ LaFiura;205,198,141-544
Brandon Karam;158,147,199-504
Team records: Mechanicville 10-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.