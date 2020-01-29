Roundup: Bickford's 762 leads Bulldogs; Horses nip Hudson Falls

Willis Bickford posted a series of 762 with a high game of 258 as the Bulldogs beat Scotia.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0
Site: Kingpins Alley
South Glens Falls (3,662)
Willis Bickford 258,258,246-762
Mykal Brunelle 198,221,247-666
Dalton Jones 239,206,177-622
Jacob Hall 172,221,192-585
Scotia (3,084)
Brett Unser 223,187,193-603
Aiden Bisaillon 192,191,185-568
Nick Auspelmyer 173,193,142-508
Team records: South Glens Falls 51-21. Scotia 21-51
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
Site: Old Saratoga Bowl
Schuylerville (3,267)
Carson Griffin 206,175,188-569
Logan Steele 186,158,206-550
Aidan Edwards 189,175,182-546
Hudson Falls (3,195)
Logan Bennett 214,225,219-658
Aaron Fuller 207,192,150-549
CJ Varney 160,191,193-544
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: King Pin
Broadalbin-Perth (3,244)
Alex Filmer 192,223,252-667
Kobi Mason 206,160,195-561
Jake Pavone 144,200,207-551
Austin Wallace 166,179,191-536
Queensbury (2,574)
Brit Persutti 164,139,193-496
Tony Fedele 160,141,149-450
Tyler Alexander 120,201,123-444
Sam LaPointe 173,123,112-408
AMSTERDAM 3, GLENS FALLS 1
Site: Imperial Lanes
Amsterdam (3,453)
Jon Wolff 227,266,180-673
Donovan Lazier 180,188,223-591
Matt Sawitzki 177,220,186-583
Mekhi Curry 212,173,146-531
Glens Falls (3,214)
Micheal Blockburger 200,181,203-584
Payton Granger 200,168,215-583
Louis Leon 161,171,232-564
Hayden McCane 183,186,150-519
Team records: Amsterdam 47-25. Glens Falls 30-42
GRANVILLE 2, CORINTH 2
Site: Slate Valley Lanes
Granville (2,824)
Jeff Juckett Jr 174,172,225-571
DJ Ludwikowski 203,188,170-561
Mike Martin 159,181,162-502
Nathan Wright 142,125,135-402
Corinth (2,837)
Brayden Thompson 163,199,182-544
Hunter Sims 157,176,152-485
Kaleb Lemelin 186,173,150-509
Tyler Hall 160,171,145-476
Team records: Granville 30-22. Corinth 26-26