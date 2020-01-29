Roundup: Bickford's 762 leads Bulldogs; Horses nip Hudson Falls
Willis Bickford posted a series of 762 with a high game of 258 as the Bulldogs beat Scotia.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0

Site: Kingpins Alley

South Glens Falls (3,662)

Willis Bickford 258,258,246-762

Mykal Brunelle 198,221,247-666

Dalton Jones 239,206,177-622

Jacob Hall 172,221,192-585

Scotia (3,084)

Brett Unser 223,187,193-603

Aiden Bisaillon 192,191,185-568

Nick Auspelmyer 173,193,142-508

Team records: South Glens Falls 51-21. Scotia 21-51

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 1

Site: Old Saratoga Bowl

Schuylerville (3,267)

Carson Griffin 206,175,188-569

Logan Steele 186,158,206-550

Aidan Edwards 189,175,182-546

Hudson Falls (3,195)

Logan Bennett 214,225,219-658

Aaron Fuller 207,192,150-549

CJ Varney 160,191,193-544

BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: King Pin

Broadalbin-Perth (3,244)

Alex Filmer 192,223,252-667

Kobi Mason 206,160,195-561

Jake Pavone 144,200,207-551

Austin Wallace 166,179,191-536

Queensbury (2,574)

Brit Persutti 164,139,193-496

Tony Fedele 160,141,149-450

Tyler Alexander 120,201,123-444

Sam LaPointe 173,123,112-408

AMSTERDAM 3, GLENS FALLS 1

Site: Imperial Lanes

Amsterdam (3,453)

Jon Wolff 227,266,180-673

Donovan Lazier 180,188,223-591

Matt Sawitzki 177,220,186-583

Mekhi Curry 212,173,146-531

Glens Falls (3,214)

Micheal Blockburger 200,181,203-584

Payton Granger 200,168,215-583

Louis Leon 161,171,232-564

Hayden McCane 183,186,150-519

Team records: Amsterdam 47-25. Glens Falls 30-42

GRANVILLE 2, CORINTH 2

Site: Slate Valley Lanes

Granville (2,824)

Jeff Juckett Jr 174,172,225-571

DJ Ludwikowski 203,188,170-561

Mike Martin 159,181,162-502

Nathan Wright 142,125,135-402

Corinth (2,837)

Brayden Thompson 163,199,182-544

Hunter Sims 157,176,152-485

Kaleb Lemelin 186,173,150-509

Tyler Hall 160,171,145-476

Team records: Granville 30-22. Corinth 26-26

