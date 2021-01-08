 Skip to main content
North Warren bowlers beat H-L
agate

North Warren bowlers beat H-L

NORTH WARREN 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

North Warren (2,184)

Sean Jordan;130,150,150-430

Alexis Hitchcock;132,123,148-403

Cole Bradway;175,112,104-391

Adam Matte;126,87,114-327

Hadley-Luzerne (1,985)

Damian Fisk;116,154,142-412

Kaylee Iverson;105,141,141-387

Isaiah Smead;130,121,120-371

Sage Collier;106,100,104-310

