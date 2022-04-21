King, Julian named co-MVPs in Wasaren League bowling

Hoosick Falls senior Colin King and Stillwater junior Connor Julian were named co-MVPs for Wasaren League bowling for the 2021-22 season.

King maintained a 214.4 average and Julian was right behind at 213.4 for the season.

Named to the Wasaren League All-Star Bowling first team were Hoosick Falls' Riley Hayes, Payton Merrills and Brody Mullen; Hoosic Valley's Leigha Henkel; Mechanicville's Ryan Williams, Chris O'Connor and Jason Walker; and Waterford's Aaron Wilcox.

Named to the second team were Hoosick Falls' Ryan Maxon and Ethan Yonconish; Stillwater's Aden Wickham, Steven Berry and Evan Coe; Mechanicville's Nathan Starks and Dylan Masterson; and Berlin's Daniel Hunt.

King fired the league's high series of 741, while O'Connor rolled the high league game of 288.

