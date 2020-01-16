Jones turns in a 676 series at Fort Edward wins
FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,567)

Austin Jones 213,269,194-676

Mark Humphreys 192,184,255-631

Dillon Perkins 256,189,178-623

Brenton DeLisle 204,202,213-619

Lake George (3,050)

Garrett Dunsmore 279,200,248-727

Tyler Hubbard 170,184,246-600

Damion Wright 138,202,203-543

Rachel Hunsicker 122,159,140-421

Team records: Fort Edward 47-1. Lake George 31-9

CORINTH 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lake George Lanes And Games

Corinth (2,937)

Tyler Hall 190,189,179-558

Kaleb Lemelin 202,156,191-549

Brayden Thompson 143,201,194-538

Cole Peterson 145,165,168-478

North Warren (2,811)

Lenny Palmer 220,136,204-560

John Conway 152,149,243-544

Peyton Robbins 170,146,144-460

Alexis Hitchcock 135,156,155-446

Team records: Corinth 24-24. North Warren 10-34

GLOVERSVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 0

Site: Arterial Lanes

Gloversville (3,769)

Riley Griffiths 246,236,213-695

Adam Loveless 243,206,232-681

Mark Sgambato 225,208,213-646

Adrian Dorman 177,246,165-588

Glens Falls (2,987)

Joe Cook 197,199,180-576

Sean Derrick 268,171,124-563

Jocelyn Smith 168,158,201-527

Louis Leon 195,163,161-519

Team records: Gloversville 50-6. Glens Falls 22-38

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,

HUDSON FALLS 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

South Glens Falls (3,742)

Jacob Hall 267,247,178-692

Dalton Jones 232,213,215-660

Chris Sharpe 159,268,216-643

Will Bickford 236,192,203-631

Hudson Falls (3,303)

Braden Wells 158,191,252-601

Logan Bennett 188,159,233-580

Aaron Fuller 202,171,204-577

CJ Varney 168,201,203-572

SCHUYLERVILLE 3,076, SCOTIA 2,904

Site: Old Saratoga Bowl

Schuylerville (3076)

Carson Griffin 256,157,156-569

Logan Steele 186,195,151-532

Scotia Glenville (2904)

Breatt Unses 174,175,212-561

Aiden Bisiallon 216,192,150-558

JOHNSTOWN 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: King Pin

Johnstown (3,188)

Steven Hulbert 154,214,212-580

Mick Winton 157,231,156-544

Noah Barner 138,182,221-541

Brianna Subik 193,197,124-514

Queensbury (2,519)

Tony Fedele 142,176,179-497

Manny Ramos 150,174,161-485

Tyler Alexander 143,128,156-427

Sam LaPointe 129,167,111-407

