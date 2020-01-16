Jones turns in a 676 series as Fort Edward wins

Fort Edward and Corinth were winners in Adirondack League bowling matches on Thursday.
FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,567)
Austin Jones 213,269,194-676
Mark Humphreys 192,184,255-631
Dillon Perkins 256,189,178-623
Brenton DeLisle 204,202,213-619
Lake George (3,050)
Garrett Dunsmore 279,200,248-727
Tyler Hubbard 170,184,246-600
Damion Wright 138,202,203-543
Rachel Hunsicker 122,159,140-421
Team records: Fort Edward 47-1. Lake George 31-9
CORINTH 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lake George Lanes And Games
Corinth (2,937)
Tyler Hall 190,189,179-558
Kaleb Lemelin 202,156,191-549
Brayden Thompson 143,201,194-538
Cole Peterson 145,165,168-478
North Warren (2,811)
Lenny Palmer 220,136,204-560
John Conway 152,149,243-544
Peyton Robbins 170,146,144-460
Alexis Hitchcock 135,156,155-446
Team records: Corinth 24-24. North Warren 10-34
GLOVERSVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 0
Site: Arterial Lanes
Gloversville (3,769)
Riley Griffiths 246,236,213-695
Adam Loveless 243,206,232-681
Mark Sgambato 225,208,213-646
Adrian Dorman 177,246,165-588
Glens Falls (2,987)
Joe Cook 197,199,180-576
Sean Derrick 268,171,124-563
Jocelyn Smith 168,158,201-527
Louis Leon 195,163,161-519
Team records: Gloversville 50-6. Glens Falls 22-38
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, HUDSON FALLS 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
South Glens Falls (3,742)
Jacob Hall 267,247,178-692
Dalton Jones 232,213,215-660
Chris Sharpe 159,268,216-643
Will Bickford 236,192,203-631
Hudson Falls (3,303)
Braden Wells 158,191,252-601
Logan Bennett 188,159,233-580
Aaron Fuller 202,171,204-577
CJ Varney 168,201,203-572
SCHUYLERVILLE 3,076, SCOTIA 2,904
Site: Old Saratoga Bowl
Schuylerville (3076)
Carson Griffin 256,157,156-569
Logan Steele 186,195,151-532
Scotia Glenville (2904)
Breatt Unses 174,175,212-561
Aiden Bisiallon 216,192,150-558
JOHNSTOWN 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: King Pin
Johnstown (3,188)
Steven Hulbert 154,214,212-580
Mick Winton 157,231,156-544
Noah Barner 138,182,221-541
Brianna Subik 193,197,124-514
Queensbury (2,519)
Tony Fedele 142,176,179-497
Manny Ramos 150,174,161-485
Tyler Alexander 143,128,156-427
Sam LaPointe 129,167,111-407