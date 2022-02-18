Glens Falls' Jocelyn Smith qualifies for State Bowling Tournament

SCHENECTADY — Jocelyn Smith of Glens Falls fired a high triple of 673 in the Class B girls bowling sectionals Thursday. She finished fourth overall with a 1255 to qualify on the Section II girls composite team for the State Bowling Tournament.

The state tournament is set for March 11-13 at Strike N' Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

In the boys sectional bowling tournament, held Tuesday at Boulevard Bowl, Hudson Falls finished sixth out of 20 teams in Class B. The Tigers were led by Atrayu Wallach, who rolled a six-game series of 1207, and Joe Baldwin, who recorded an 1163 series.

Glens Falls placed 13th behind Micheal Blockburger, who rolled an 1175, and Sean Derrick with an 1136 series. Schuylerville was 15th.

Lansingburgh won the Class B title and advances to states as the small-school representative.

