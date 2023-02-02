SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls bowling team captured the Foothills Council championship tournament on Wednesday at Kingpin's Alley.

Glens Falls rolled a six-game series of 6,006 to finish ahead of runner-up Hudson Falls (5,881) and third-place Amsterdam (5,842). South Glens Falls (5,721) finished fourth.

Mike Winter of South Glens Falls fired the high single in the tournament with a 279. Hudson Falls' Atrayu Wallace rolled the high triple of the day with a 707. Amsterdam's Kai Brennan finished with the top six-game total of 1,289.