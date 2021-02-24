 Skip to main content
Fort Edward wraps up undefeated bowling season
Fort Edward bowling team

Members of the Fort Edward bowling team pose at Broadway Lanes for a photo after winning the Adirondack League championship and completing their first undefeated season.

 Photo provided

The Fort Edward bowling team captured the Adirondack League's virtual championship tournament Wednesday, with a total pinfall of 6,190.

The undefeated Flying Forts finished first in the seven-team tournament, with teams competing remotely at their home bowling centers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Granville finished second with 5,031, Lake George (4,758) took third, followed by Corinth (4,450), North Warren (4,241), Hadley-Luzerne (4,058) and Whitehall — which was one player short — with 3,365.

Fort Edward's Brenton DeLisle rolled the high six-game series of 1,368, followed by Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore with a 1,284.

The Forts' Edward Amell fired the high triple of 692, followed by teammate Mark Humphreys with a 637 series.

Whitehall's Kaleb Lyman had the high single game of 247, with Fort Edward's Andrew Fish and Granville's Lane Mattison both rolling a 244.

Fort Edward finished the regular season at 48-0, believed to be the first time the bowling team finished undefeated.

