Fort Edward wins Class C sectional bowling title

SCHENECTADY — Fort Edward led the whole way Tuesday in capturing its third sectional bowling title, and second outright, after winning the Class C crown at the Section II Bowling Championships at Boulevard Bowl.

The Flying Forts knocked down a total of 6,085 pins. Hoosick Falls was second with 5,889, while Stillwater took third with 5,873.

Fort Edward won its first outright sectional bowling title in 2015. It was declared the winner in 2012 after finishing second to Hoosick Falls, which was later disqualified.

The Flying Forts rolled a score of 1,147 after the first game, giving them a 112-pin cushion over Stillwater.

“It’s the state oil pattern and they lay it down at sectionals to get the guys used to it,” Fort Edward coach Nelson Chase said. “We hit it right off the bat and kept it up all day.”

Dillon Perkins led Fort Edward with a six-game series of 1,290. Brenton DeLisle added a 1,211. Edward Amell rolled a 1,192 and Austin Jones had a 1,172. Also competing for the Forts were Andrew Fish, Bailey Brayman and Mark Humphreys.

