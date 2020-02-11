Fort Edward wins Class C sectional bowling title

SCHENECTADY — Fort Edward led the whole way Tuesday in capturing its third sectional bowling title, and second outright, after winning the Class C crown at the Section II Bowling Championships at Boulevard Bowl.
The Flying Forts knocked down a total of 6,085 pins. Hoosick Falls was second with 5,889, while Stillwater took third with 5,873.
Fort Edward won its first outright sectional bowling title in 2015. It was declared the winner in 2012 after finishing second to Hoosick Falls, which was later disqualified.
The Flying Forts rolled a score of 1,147 after the first game, giving them a 112-pin cushion over Stillwater.
“It’s the state oil pattern and they lay it down at sectionals to get the guys used to it,” Fort Edward coach Nelson Chase said. “We hit it right off the bat and kept it up all day.”
Dillon Perkins led Fort Edward with a six-game series of 1,290. Brenton DeLisle added a 1,211. Edward Amell rolled a 1,192 and Austin Jones had a 1,172. Also competing for the Forts were Andrew Fish, Bailey Brayman and Mark Humphreys.
Fish tied Whitehall’s Jake Gosselin for the third-highest triple of the day with a 675 in the morning block. Perkins also tied for the third-highest single with Stillwater’s Kody Brandage, as each rolled a 256.
Chase said the team just peaked at the right time and never got nervous holding the lead — if it knew.
“I tried not to tell them any numbers,” Chase said. “I just said, ‘You’re doing fine.’ “
Chase said his bowlers also picked each other up. He noted that after his hot morning series, Fish started the afternoon session with three open frames, so he inserted Brayman.
“He picked up the baton and didn’t look back,” Chase said. “I told them what I told them all year: ‘Make good shots, make your spares and it’s one frame at a time.’ If somebody did have a bad shot, somebody else picked it up and went from there. I’m proud of them.”
Stillwater’s Connor Julian had the day’s high triple with a 713. Granville’s Mike Martin had the second-highest triple with a 706.
After the Class B and C sectionals, the Section II composite team consists of Mechanicville’s Jacob LaFountain, who had a 1,356 six-game series, Middleburgh’s Tyler Mann (1,339), Cohoes’ Max Surprenant (1,326), Johnstown’s Mick Winton (1,323), Hudson Falls’ Logan Bennett (1,314) and Mechanicville’s Ryan Williams (1,312).