Fort Edward wins Adirondack League bowling tourney

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward won the Adirondack League Bowling Tournament on its home Broadway Lanes on Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Flying Forts, who were league champions with a 51-1 record, finished with 5,944 pins. Granville took second with 5,357, and Hadley-Luzerne was third with 5,184.

Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore rolled the high six-game series of 1,296. Fort Edward's Austin Jones had the high three-game series with a 664, while Granville's Michael Martin had the high game of 253.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0