Fort Edward wins Adirondack League bowling tourney

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward won the Adirondack League Bowling Tournament on its home Broadway Lanes on Wednesday.
The Flying Forts, who were league champions with a 51-1 record, finished with 5,944 pins. Granville took second with 5,357, and Hadley-Luzerne was third with 5,184.
Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore rolled the high six-game series of 1,296. Fort Edward's Austin Jones had the high three-game series with a 664, while Granville's Michael Martin had the high game of 253.