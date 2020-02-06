Fort Edward wins Adirondack League bowling tourney
0 comments

Fort Edward wins Adirondack League bowling tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward won the Adirondack League Bowling Tournament on its home Broadway Lanes on Wednesday.

The Flying Forts, who were league champions with a 51-1 record, finished with 5,944 pins. Granville took second with 5,357, and Hadley-Luzerne was third with 5,184.

Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore rolled the high six-game series of 1,296. Fort Edward's Austin Jones had the high three-game series with a 664, while Granville's Michael Martin had the high game of 253.

Adirondack League Tourney

At Broadway Lanes

Team scores: 1. Fort Edward 5,944, 2. Granville 5,357, 3. Hadley-Luzerne 5,184, 4. Lake George 5,047, 5. Corinth 4,814, 6. North Warren 4,807, 7. Whitehall 4,020.

High 6-game series: 1. Garrett Dunsmore (LG) 1,296, 2. Brenton DeLisle (FE) 1,288.

High 3-game series: 1. Austin Jones (FE)664, 2. Jeffrey Juckett (Gran) 661.

High game: 1. Michael Martin (Gran) 253, 2. Matt Williams (H-L) 245.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News