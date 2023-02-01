Fort Edward captures Adirondack League bowling title

FORT EDWARD — Led by Tori Anderson's high six-game series, Fort Edward captured the Adirondack League bowling tournament Wednesday at Broadway Lanes.

It was the fourth straight tournament title for Fort Edward, which also won the Adirondack League regular-season title for the fifth straight year. It was the Flying Forts' sixth tournament title since 2013.

The Flying Forts finished with a total pinfall of 5,624, more than 1,000 more than runner-up North Warren, which had 4,539. Corinth was third with 4,358.

Anderson rolled a six-game series of 1,287 to lead Fort Edward, including games of 203, 225, 200, 213, 222, and 224.

Forts teammate Andrew Fish finished with a 1,214 series, and the Forts' Preston Gulick fired a 591 triple and Gabe Glass added a 556.

Whitehall's Melanie Vandenburgh had the high game of 235, and North Warren's Carson Peet had a 220 single.

Adirondack League Bowling Tournament Team Standings 1. Fort Edward 5,624, 2. North Warren 4,539, 3. Corinth 4,358, 4. Granville 4,100, 5. Hadley-Luzerne 3,988, 6. Lake George 3,794, 7. Whitehall 3,422.