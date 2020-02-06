Dunsmore leads Adirondack League bowling all-stars
Dunsmore leads Adirondack League bowling all-stars

Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore earned the Adirondack League's top honors as part of being named to the bowling all-star team.

Dunsmore had the league's top average (212), high series (727) and high game (279).

Joining him on the all-star team were teammate Damion Wright; Fort Edward's Austin Jones, Brenton DeLisle, Edward Amell, Andrew Fish and Bailey Brayman; Corinth's Kaleb Lemelin, Brayden Thompson and Tyler Hall; Granville's Michael Martin, DJ Ludwikowski and Jeffrey Juckett; Hadley-Luzerne's Ethan Marsh; North Warren's John Conway and Whitehall's Jake Gosselin.

Name;School

Garrett Dunsmore;Lake George

Austin Jones;Fort Edward

Kaleb Lemelin;Corinth

Michael Martin;Granville

DJ ludwikowski;Granville

Brenton DeLisle;Fort Edward

Ethan Marsh;Hadley-Luzerne

Edward Amell;Fort Edward

Damion Wright;Lake George

John Conway;North Warren

Jeffrey Juckett;Granville

Andrew Fish;Fort Edward

Jake Gosselin;Whitehall

Brayden Thompson;Corinth

Bailey Brayman;Fort Edward

Tyler Hall;Corinth

