Dunsmore leads Adirondack League bowling all-stars

Lake George's Garrett Dunsmore earned the Adirondack League's top honors as part of being named to the bowling all-star team.
Dunsmore had the league's top average (212), high series (727) and high game (279).
Joining him on the all-star team were teammate Damion Wright; Fort Edward's Austin Jones, Brenton DeLisle, Edward Amell, Andrew Fish and Bailey Brayman; Corinth's Kaleb Lemelin, Brayden Thompson and Tyler Hall; Granville's Michael Martin, DJ Ludwikowski and Jeffrey Juckett; Hadley-Luzerne's Ethan Marsh; North Warren's John Conway and Whitehall's Jake Gosselin.