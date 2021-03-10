Bickford's 806 leads South High bowlers

SOUTH HIGH 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
Site: Kingpins Alley/Old Saratoga Bowl
South Glens Falls (3,787)
Willis Bickford;247,279,280-806
Jacob Hall;224,214,233-671
Dalton Jones;157,201,227-585
Parker Baker;244,198,213-655
Schuylerville (2,809)
Lucas Woodcock;217,140,175-532
Nate Turcotte;178,157,179-514
Carson Griffen;174,165,133-472
Ryan Rubertello;137,165,142-444
Team records: South Glens Falls 68-4. Schuylerville 18-34
