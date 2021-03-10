 Skip to main content
Bickford's 806 leads South High bowlers
agate

Bickford's 806 leads South High bowlers

SOUTH HIGH 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Site: Kingpins Alley/Old Saratoga Bowl

South Glens Falls (3,787)

Willis Bickford;247,279,280-806

Jacob Hall;224,214,233-671

Dalton Jones;157,201,227-585

Parker Baker;244,198,213-655

Schuylerville (2,809)

Lucas Woodcock;217,140,175-532

Nate Turcotte;178,157,179-514

Carson Griffen;174,165,133-472

Ryan Rubertello;137,165,142-444

Team records: South Glens Falls 68-4. Schuylerville 18-34

