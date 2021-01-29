Bickford, Bulldogs rolling through season

Willis Bickford has plenty of street cred in local bowling circles. He’s the reigning Foothills Council MVP and he helped lead South Glens Falls to a Class A sectional title last year.
Bickford has been bowling at a new level this winter. In the Bulldogs’ recent 4-0 victory over Scotia, he turned in games of 279, 278 and 277 for an 834 triple, 66 pins short of a perfect 900. It was his first 800 triple.
“He’s been bowling exceptionally well this year,” said Brandon Bickford, the South High coach and Willis’ father. “Usually your first 800 is a low 800, but he took care of business. He put together three good games.”
Willis Bickford’s average is about 240, well above what he was bowling last year. After graduating from South High, he’s considering Hudson Valley Community College, where he may be able to both bowl and play lacrosse.
South High’s other bowlers are also putting up big numbers. Dalton Jones posted a 728 triple in the match against Scotia and a 727 triple in a win over Schuylerville. Chris Sharpe and Jacob Hall are regularly turning in 200-plus games.
South High was 23-1 after the victory over Scotia and awaiting results from a match with Gloversville, another contender for the Foothills title. All competition is virtual this year. Teams bowl at their own alley and later exchange scores.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs can’t go after sectional and state titles. Both tournaments have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But they’re competing when many other athletes are not.
“It feels great, just to be able to bowl with my friends, have fun,” Willis Bickford said. “I am still missing a lot of my other sports, but I’m very, very thankful to be able to bowl.”
South High matches
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0
Site: Kingpins Alley/Boulevard Bowl
South Glens Falls (3,854)
Willis Bickford 279,278,277-834
Dalton Jones 287,251,190-728
Chris Sharpe 219,215,221-655
Jacob Hall 232,227,165-624
Scotia (2,910)
Nick Auspelmyer 153,163,243-559
Savanah Swiatocha 181,200,144-525
Josh Allen 189,169,158-516
Team records: South Glens Falls 23-1. Scotia 3-21
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
Site: Kingpins Alley/Old Saratoga Bowl
South Glens Falls (3,781)
Willis Bickford 290,238,239-767
Dalton Jones 204,266,257-727
Chris Sharpe 207,222,226-655
Jacob Hall 202,213,235-650
Schuylerville (2,864)