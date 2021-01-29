Bickford, Bulldogs rolling through season

Willis Bickford has plenty of street cred in local bowling circles. He’s the reigning Foothills Council MVP and he helped lead South Glens Falls to a Class A sectional title last year.

Bickford has been bowling at a new level this winter. In the Bulldogs’ recent 4-0 victory over Scotia, he turned in games of 279, 278 and 277 for an 834 triple, 66 pins short of a perfect 900. It was his first 800 triple.

“He’s been bowling exceptionally well this year,” said Brandon Bickford, the South High coach and Willis’ father. “Usually your first 800 is a low 800, but he took care of business. He put together three good games.”

Willis Bickford’s average is about 240, well above what he was bowling last year. After graduating from South High, he’s considering Hudson Valley Community College, where he may be able to both bowl and play lacrosse.

South High’s other bowlers are also putting up big numbers. Dalton Jones posted a 728 triple in the match against Scotia and a 727 triple in a win over Schuylerville. Chris Sharpe and Jacob Hall are regularly turning in 200-plus games.