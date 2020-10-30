Winter high school sports still awaiting guidance

"Our timeline is dictated by infection rates and what our health officials are saying, and that's perfectly OK at this time," Zayas said. "We have to rely on what the science is saying and what state officials say it's possible for us to be able to do."

Student-athletes and those involved with interscholastic sports are certainly eager to get things started after the pandemic shutdown scuttled the end of last winter season, canceled all of spring and delayed many fall sports — including football and volleyball, high-risk sports that were moved to early spring.

"I'm of the mindset that we can't go full bore and ignore the realities of what's going on, but we can't do nothing either," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. "Our kids need to be active, they need to be active participants. The mental health and well-being of kids is important, too — equal to keeping them safe from the COVID virus."

What winter sports will look like — fans, no fans, masks, socially distanced benches, sanitized basketballs — is anyone's guess at this point.