Winter high school sports still awaiting guidance

Robert Zayas gets it. He gets the frustration. But there isn't much he can do right now about providing answers for when — or if — high school sports can be played this winter.
As executive director for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Zayas is waiting like everyone else for the state to come up with guidance for sports deemed high-risk by the state — basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading — amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everybody wants answers immediately, but that's just not possible," said Zayas, noting that state budget director Rob Mujica said two weeks ago that guidance on winter sports would be coming in early November.
"We have to rely on the experts who make the decisions of what's going to be possible, when it's going to be possible," Zayas added. "We're very much in a holding pattern right now as far as guidance going forward."
With the current guidance as its written, Zayas said, winter sports may begin practice — conditioning and basic skills, with masks, social distancing and no contact — on Nov. 30.
Low- to moderate-risk winter sports — bowling, Nordic and Alpine skiing, boys swimming, indoor track and gymnastics — appear to be on track to compete. However, the higher-risk indoor sports with greater chance for contact are still on hold.
"Our timeline is dictated by infection rates and what our health officials are saying, and that's perfectly OK at this time," Zayas said. "We have to rely on what the science is saying and what state officials say it's possible for us to be able to do."
Student-athletes and those involved with interscholastic sports are certainly eager to get things started after the pandemic shutdown scuttled the end of last winter season, canceled all of spring and delayed many fall sports — including football and volleyball, high-risk sports that were moved to early spring.
"I'm of the mindset that we can't go full bore and ignore the realities of what's going on, but we can't do nothing either," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. "Our kids need to be active, they need to be active participants. The mental health and well-being of kids is important, too — equal to keeping them safe from the COVID virus."
What winter sports will look like — fans, no fans, masks, socially distanced benches, sanitized basketballs — is anyone's guess at this point.
"We all want to get started, but you want to do it safely," said Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips, whose team was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class C before the shutdown ended the Indians' drive for a repeat state title. "We're hoping they at least accept the challenge — limit fans or don't have them at all, and put protocols in place. If something happens, at least you can say we've tried."
Phillips, whose senior twin daughters also play soccer, was upset that the Wasaren League was among the local leagues that moved all fall sports to the "Fall II" season in early spring.
"I was disappointed in our league that they didn't even try to have a fall season," Phillips said. "The fall season was a good litmus test to get protocols in place for what goes on outside, and see what can be applied indoors."
Both Keys and Phillips said their schools had recently been cleared to have open gyms — with protocols like masks, social distancing and not sharing equipment.
Keys said it will be important to get athletes "re-acclimated" to conditioning before any kind of competition takes place this winter, to avoid a risk of injury.
"We're going on an eight-month layoff — moving to a trial phase without a proper progression would be neglectful," Keys said.
Zayas praised athletic administrators who worked to provide a successful — and coronavirus-free — fall season for some sports across the state. Some leagues, like the Suburban Council, went ahead with soccer and other sports this fall, but the Foothills Council competed only in cross country, golf and girls tennis. The Adirondack and Wasaren leagues moved all fall sports to the early spring. However, youth sports, including flag football and soccer, have continued this fall.
"I don't believe there have been any confirmed (coronavirus) cases through active participation in a sport," Keys said.
With the state busy trying to simply get schools opened safely amid the coronavirus restrictions this fall, guidance on fall sports was delayed until mid-September.
"There's a hierarchy of need, and in this situation, we're not at the top of the list," Zayas said.
The hope now is that guidance from state health officials will come more swiftly, with two months of data on infection rates to work with.
"We need guidance with a good lead time for everyone to decide," Keys said. "If we can start moderate-risk sports on Nov. 30 and see how that goes, maybe we can get the higher-risk sports started in January."
Zayas also said NYSPHSAA was planning to move ahead with winter state championships, even if there's a condensed regular season that starts in January.
"We have to make sure we can minimize the risk," Zayas said. "We want our student-athletes to participate, but in accordance with the guidelines that come out."
On Friday, a State Supreme Court justice ruled against a class-action lawsuit filed by a Niagara Falls family against Zayas, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others over the move of high school football season to the spring. The lawyer who filed the injunction said he would refile in the spring if football is not played then.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
