ROUNDUP: Warrensburg opens season with win in Khoury Tournament opener.

WARRENSBURG — All 10 players scored for Warrensburg on Thursday night in an 84-13 boys basketball victory over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Evan Lapell led all scorers with 24 points in the game, which was the opener of the fifth annual George Khoury Tip-Off Tournament.

Stevie Schloss added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Burghers, who also got a double-double from Brady Cheney of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Allen added nine points for the winners.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAKE GEORGE 45, GALWAY 39: Mykah Fisher and Chloe Popa each scored 13 points Wednesday to lead Lake George to a non-league win over Galway.

Caroline Campbell added 10 rebounds and six points for the Warriors. Fisher grabbed 12 boards and Sarah Pelchar added nine rebounds in the win. As a team, Lake George racked up 53 rebounds.

Grace O’Brien led Galway with a game-high 20 points and 19 rebounds.

HUDSON FALLS 44, WARRENSBURG 41: Lily Lanphear scored 14 points Wednesday night to lead Hudson Falls to a non-league win over Warrensburg.

Seneca Williamson and Maddy Dudley each added 11 points for the Tigers in their season opener.

Kara Bacon led the Burghers with 12 points, Hope Sherman added nine and Zailey Baker had eight.

MAYFIELD 53, CORINTH 47: Emily Dingmon scored a game-high 16 points and Whitney Cameron added 14, but Corinth came up short in a non-league loss to Mayfield. Alexis Crossman added 11 points for the Tomahawks.

Cloey Dopp scored 14 points and Jaidyn Chest added 13 for the Panthers.