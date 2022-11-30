ROUNDUP: South High drops narrow loss to Saratoga Catholic

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ryan Fitzsimmons scored a game-high 19 points Wednesday, but the South Glens Falls boys basketball team dropped a 49-48 non-league loss to Saratoga Catholic.

Brady Smith added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their season-opener.

Spa Catholic was led by Aidan Dunne with 16 points, Tyler Weygand with 10 and Justin Duscher with eight.

GREENWICH 57, HADLEY-LUZERNE 44: Joe Skiff scored 22 points as Greenwich rallied for a 57-44 non-league win over Hadley-Luzerne.

Jacob Ziehm added 15 points for the Witches, who also got eight points from Ryan Alling. Greenwich, which trailed 28-21 at halftime, overtook the Eagles with a 20-9 run through the third quarter.

Josh Ellis led H-L with 17 points, and Matt Harder added nine.

BOQUET VALLEY 51, BOLTON 27: Jackson Hooper scored a game-high 25 points Tuesday night to power Boquet Valley past Bolton in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference season-opener for both teams.

Jaxon Egloff netted 13 points and Jace Hubert added eight points to lead the Eagles.

GALWAY 63, CORINTH 34: In a non-league game Tuesday night, Zach Kenyon scored 15 points to lead Galway past the Tomahawks. Gavin O’Neil added 12 points and Josh Lovelass chipped in with 11 for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 1-2 overall.

Zach Guilder led Corinth with nine points in the Tomahawks’ season opener, with Alex Wiseman adding eight points and Kaden Wright contributing seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WHITEHALL 45, HOOSIC VALLEY 22: Samantha Howland scored 18 points to power the Railroaders past Hoosic Valley in the non-league season opener for both teams.

Madison Gould added 10 points for Whitehall, which played outstanding defense as it took a 25-8 halftime lead and never looked back.

Kaylee Smith led Hoosic Valley with seven points.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 33, NORTH WARREN 29: Olivia Zumpano scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Orange past North Warren in non-league action Wednesday night.

Kiki LeGuerre led the Cougars with eight points and Isabella Tucci added seven.