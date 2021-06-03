ROUNDUP: Gooden leads Glens Falls past Corinth in unified basketball

Tyrell Gooden scored 42 points as Glens Falls beat Corinth 75-63 in unified basketball action Thursday.
GLENS FALLS 75, CORINTH 63
League: Non-league
Glens Falls (6-0, 6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Bennett;0;0;0;0
Michael Reyes-Garcia;0;0;0;0
Isaiah Scully;3;0;0;6
Tyrell Gooden;10;7;1;42
Michael Fante;1;2;0;8
Logan Burns;6;0;0;12
Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0
Gavin Howarth;2;0;0;4
William Speers;0;0;0;0
Opposing Player;0;1;0;3
Totals;22;10;1;75
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mason Walsh;9;2;0;24
Danny Frye;5;0;0;10
Scotty Sprague;2;1;0;7
Justin Winslow;2;0;0;4
Grace Allen;3;0;0;6
Leland M;5;0;0;10
Lindsey Torda;1;0;0;2
Totals;27;3;0;63
Glens Falls;20;16;24;15 — 75
Corinth;20;22;11;10 — 63
Notes: Seasoned veteran Tyrell Gooden played his best game to date, scoring a career high of 42 points to lead the Indians back from a 42-36 halftime deficit to a 75-63 victory over Corinth. Glens Falls finishes the season with a perfect 6-0 record and will face Saratoga on Tuesday in a first-round playoff game.