ROUNDUP: Gooden leads Glens Falls past Corinth in unified basketball
ROUNDUP: Gooden leads Glens Falls past Corinth in unified basketball

Tyrell Gooden scored 42 points as Glens Falls beat Corinth 75-63 in unified basketball action Thursday.

GLENS FALLS 75, CORINTH 63

League: Non-league

Glens Falls (6-0, 6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Bennett;0;0;0;0

Michael Reyes-Garcia;0;0;0;0

Isaiah Scully;3;0;0;6

Tyrell Gooden;10;7;1;42

Michael Fante;1;2;0;8

Logan Burns;6;0;0;12

Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0

Gavin Howarth;2;0;0;4

William Speers;0;0;0;0

Opposing Player;0;1;0;3

Totals;22;10;1;75

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mason Walsh;9;2;0;24

Danny Frye;5;0;0;10

Scotty Sprague;2;1;0;7

Justin Winslow;2;0;0;4

Grace Allen;3;0;0;6

Leland M;5;0;0;10

Lindsey Torda;1;0;0;2

Totals;27;3;0;63

Glens Falls;20;16;24;15 — 75

Corinth;20;22;11;10 — 63

Notes: Seasoned veteran Tyrell Gooden played his best game to date, scoring a career high of 42 points to lead the Indians back from a 42-36 halftime deficit to a 75-63 victory over Corinth. Glens Falls finishes the season with a perfect 6-0 record and will face Saratoga on Tuesday in a first-round playoff game.

