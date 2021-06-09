ROUNDUP: Glens Falls rallies past Saratoga in overtime

GLENS FALLS 52,
SARATOGA SPRINGS 50 (OT)
League: Non-league, Tuesday
Saratoga Springs
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jasmine Fitzgerald;1;0;0;2
Olivia Allen;3;0;0;6
Shaynne Boyd;4;0;0;8
Sheadan Smith;1;0;0;2
Addison Carmer;1;0;0;2
Megan Phelps;1;0;0;2
Player Number 10;3;0;0;6
Emily Cole;1;0;0;2
David Bishop Keck;6;2;0;18
Zane Willis;1;0;0;2
Totals;22;2;0;50
Glens Falls (6-0, 7-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Bennett;0;0;0;0
Michael Reyes-Garcia;1;2;0;8
Isaiah Scully;13;2;0;32
Tyrell Gooden;1;0;0;2
Michael Fante;1;2;0;8
Jayson Novack;0;0;0;0
Will Speers;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;6;0;52
Saratoga;13;14;13;6;4 — 50
Glens Falls;10;15;7;14;6 — 52
Notes: Glens Falls faced their toughest challenge of the season in a first-round contest against Saratoga. The Blue Streaks took control of the game early but the Indians battled back through each quarter and overcame an eight point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 46-46 at the end of regulation. In overtime, Glens Falls' Isaiah Scully and Tyrell Gooden scored the six points to secure the win. Scully led the Indians with 31 points. David Bishop Keck of Saratoga led the Blue Streaks with 18 points. The Section II final will showcase two undefeated teams, both 7-0, as Glens Falls hosts Mohonasen on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.