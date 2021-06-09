ROUNDUP: Glens Falls rallies past Saratoga in overtime

Notes: Glens Falls faced their toughest challenge of the season in a first-round contest against Saratoga. The Blue Streaks took control of the game early but the Indians battled back through each quarter and overcame an eight point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 46-46 at the end of regulation. In overtime, Glens Falls' Isaiah Scully and Tyrell Gooden scored the six points to secure the win. Scully led the Indians with 31 points. David Bishop Keck of Saratoga led the Blue Streaks with 18 points. The Section II final will showcase two undefeated teams, both 7-0, as Glens Falls hosts Mohonasen on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.