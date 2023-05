GRANVILLE — Cole Zarczynski scored 10 of his career-high 14 points in the second half Wednesday to help the Queensbury unified basketball team defeat Granville, 44-32.

Chris Boulton and Breanna Chandler each added 10 points for the Spartans, who trailed 15-14 at halftime, but outscored Granville 30-17 the rest of the way to improve to 3-1 on the season.