Hadley-Luzerne defeats Lake George in unified hoops

HADLEY-LUZERNE 34, LAKE GEORGE 28
League: Foothills Council
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McKenna Bearor;0;0;0;0
Isah Burbo;5;0;0;10
Emery Carl;0;0;0;0
Rebecca Hawley;0;0;0;0
Kayla Knuth;1;0;0;2
Jillian Meader;0;0;0;0
Savannah Phillips;8;0;0;16
Totals;14;0;0;28
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jess Amoroso;0;0;0;0
Christina Hahn;3;0;0;6
Kasey Skelly;1;0;0;2
Aaron Hayes;2;0;0;4
Jose Costillo;0;0;0;0
Makalo Atkinson;0;0;0;0
Morgan Fortner;1;0;0;2
Devon Bernash;8;0;0;16
Addam Bernash;2;0;0;4
Totals;17;0;0;34
Lake George;2;6;6;14 — 28
Hadley-Luzerne;12;6;10;6 — 34
Notes: A great game played by both teams! Leading the charge for H-L was Devon Bernash with 16 points and for LG with 16 also was Savannah Phillips.