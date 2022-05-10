 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Hadley-Luzerne defeats Lake George in unified hoops

HADLEY-LUZERNE 34, LAKE GEORGE 28

League: Foothills Council

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McKenna Bearor;0;0;0;0

Isah Burbo;5;0;0;10

Emery Carl;0;0;0;0

Rebecca Hawley;0;0;0;0

Kayla Knuth;1;0;0;2

Jillian Meader;0;0;0;0

Savannah Phillips;8;0;0;16

Totals;14;0;0;28

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jess Amoroso;0;0;0;0

Christina Hahn;3;0;0;6

Kasey Skelly;1;0;0;2

Aaron Hayes;2;0;0;4

Jose Costillo;0;0;0;0

Makalo Atkinson;0;0;0;0

Morgan Fortner;1;0;0;2

Devon Bernash;8;0;0;16

Addam Bernash;2;0;0;4

Totals;17;0;0;34

Lake George;2;6;6;14 — 28

Hadley-Luzerne;12;6;10;6 — 34

Notes: A great game played by both teams! Leading the charge for H-L was Devon Bernash with 16 points and for LG with 16 also was Savannah Phillips.

