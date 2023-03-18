TROY — Natalie Fox scored 19 points and Emily Grassler finished with 18 as Millbrook defeated Greenwich 70-52 on Saturday in a Class C semifinal of the State Girls Basketball Tournament.
Millbrook will be back at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday to face Randolph in the 11:45 a.m. title game. Beth Bosan had 15 points and Hudson Heitmann had 10 for Millbrook, which pulled away with a 20-5 third quarter.
Norah Niesz led the way for Greenwich (26-1) with a 22-point performance. Grace Autiello scored 16 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 10.
