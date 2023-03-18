TROY — Natalie Fox scored 19 points and Emily Grassler finished with 18 as Millbrook defeated Greenwich 70-52 on Saturday in a Class C semifinal of the State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Millbrook will be back at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday to face Randolph in the 11:45 a.m. title game. Beth Bosan had 15 points and Hudson Heitmann had 10 for Millbrook, which pulled away with a 20-5 third quarter.

Norah Niesz led the way for Greenwich (26-1) with a 22-point performance. Grace Autiello scored 16 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 10.

Check back later for a full story and photo gallery from this game.

Class C Girls Semifinal GREENWICH (26-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;2;4;0;16 Brooke Kuzmich;5;0;0;10 Reegan Mullen;1;0;0;2 Norah Niesz;2;4;6;22 Cate Abate;1;0;0;2 Olivia Davis;0;0;0;0 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 McKenna Smith;0;0;0;0 Totals;11;8;6;52 MILLBROOK (19-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Hudson Heitman;2;2;0;10 Beth Bosan;3;2;3;15 Hannah Ross;0;0;0;0 Natalie Fox;9;0;1;19 Ella Wilson;0;1;0;3 Emily Grassler;9;0;0;18 Charlie Moore;1;1;0;2 Lydia Kasak;0;0;0;0 Sarah Merchant;0;0;0;0 Sailor Heitman;0;0;0;0 Totals;24;6;4;70 Greenwich;15;14;5;18 — 52 Millbrook;20;17;20;13 — 70

Saturday's State Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's action in the state basketball tournaments.