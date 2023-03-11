POTSDAM — The Greenwich girls basketball team has a busy week ahead. Especially its head coach.

The Witches secured a spot in the state final four with a 60-32 win over Canton in the Class C state regional final on Saturday at Maxcy Hall. Greenwich improved to 26-0 and will play in the State Girls Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy next weekend.

Jason Slater, the Greenwich coach, is the director of the state tournament.

The Witches will face the winner of Saturday night’s Millbrook/Port Jefferson game next Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the semifinals. The state championship game is scheduled for the following day.

Brooke Kuzmich finished with 26 points and Reegan Mullen had 16 for Greenwich. Norah Niesz added 12 points. The Witches fell behind 5-2 in the early going but then scored the next 11 points and were never really challenged.

Kuzmich hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, when the Witches outscored Canton 16-4. The Witches’ defense was stingy throughout the game.

“We’ve done a great job on defense most of the year,” Slater said in a phone interview. “Good defense leads to good offense, and I think that showed up in a lot of the easy looks we had. Very unselfish play. The girls don’t care who scores. They’re in it for each other. At the end of the day a win is a win, and they’re just happy to win.”

Greenwich knew it would be dealing with 6-foot junior Ava Hoy of Canton, who would easily be the tallest player on the court.

“We put Norah on her, and said we’ve got to have the closest defender in the area double down and take her out of the game, because we don’t have anybody near (Hoy’s height),” Slater said. “Norah did an outstanding job on (Hoy) and the surrounding players helped out.”

Greenwich was comfortable shooting from beyond the 3-point line and finished with seven treys. In the third quarter, the Witches started finding Mullen down low. Canton had no answer for Greenwich’s diverse attack.

“We’ve shot well from the perimeter all season, some games not as well as others,” Slater said. “We figured we needed to attack the paint and look for kickouts, because we weren’t sure if we’d get to the rim inside. It was a pretty good mix inside and out. I thought our offense was pretty good.”

After two long bus rides, to Plattsburgh and Potsdam, the Witches get a shorter drive now to Troy for the final four.

“From the time the season ended last year, the biggest goal was to win a section title,” Slater said. “We did that, and that was a huge confidence-booster, getting over the hurdle without (the injured) Adrianna (Rojas), and just believing they can do it. They show up every day, work hard, then go out and have fun and execute.”

Class C Regional Final GREENWICH (26-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;0;0;0;0 Brooke Kuzmich;5;5;1;26 Sveva Ciavattini;0;0;0;0 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Reegan Mullen;8;0;0;16 Norah Niesz;1;2;4;12 Cate Abate;2;0;0;4 Olivia Davis;0;0;0;0 McKenna Smith;1;0;0;2 Totals;17;7;5;60 CANTON ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia White;0;0;0;0 Viv Coburn;2;1;0;7 Laurel Whittier;0;0;0;0 Winnie Downs;1;0;2;4 Hadley Alguire;0;0;0;0 Sara Aldous;0;0;0;0 Calie Klassen;0;2;1;7 Olivia Francey;0;0;0;0 Madison Mitchell;0;0;0;0 Haley Burnett;0;0;0;0 Josie Gabriel;1;0;0;2 Tess Alguire;1;0;0;2 Ava Hoy;5;0;0;10 Totals;10;3;3;32 Greenwich;13;16;18;13 — 60 Canton;6;4;14;8 — 32

