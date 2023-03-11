POTSDAM — Greenwich jumped out to an early lead and rolled to a 60-32 girls basketball victory over Canton on Saturday in a Class C state regional final at Maxcy Hall.

The unbeaten Witches earned a spot in the state final four at Hudson Valley Community College next weekend. They will face the winner of tonight's Millbrook/Port Jefferson game next Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the semifinals. The state championship game will be held the following day.

Brooke Kuzmich finished with 26 points and Reegan Mullen had 16 for Greenwich, while Norah Niesz added 12. The 26-0 Witches scored 11 unanswered points in the first quarter for a 13-5 lead, then outscored Canton 16-4 in the second quarter.

Class C Regional Final GREENWICH (26-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;0;0;0;0 Brooke Kuzmich;5;5;1;26 Sveva Ciavattini;0;0;0;0 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Reegan Mullen;8;0;0;16 Norah Niesz;1;2;4;12 Cate Abate;2;0;0;4 Olivia Davis;0;0;0;0 McKenna Smith;1;0;0;2 Totals;17;7;5;60 CANTON ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia White;0;0;0;0 Viv Coburn;2;1;0;7 Laurel Whittier;0;0;0;0 Winnie Downs;1;0;2;4 Hadley Alguire;0;0;0;0 Sara Aldous;0;0;0;0 Calie Klassen;0;2;1;7 Olivia Francey;0;0;0;0 Madison Mitchell;0;0;0;0 Haley Burnett;0;0;0;0 Josie Gabriel;1;0;0;2 Tess Alguire;1;0;0;2 Ava Hoy;5;0;0;10 Totals;10;3;3;32 Greenwich;13;16;18;13 — 60 Canton;6;4;14;8 — 32

