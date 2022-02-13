Witches are Wasaren girls basketball champs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Greenwich pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Mechanicville 48-35 on Saturday in the Wasaren League girls basketball championship game.

The Witches, who will likely be one of the top seeds in Class C when sectional pairings come out next Wednesday, finished unbeaten in the league. They improve to 20-0 overall with Saturday’s win at Saratoga Springs High School.

Brooke Kuzmich led the Witches with 13 points, but more importantly, drew the defensive assignment against Mechanicville’s best shooter.

“She’s more than capable of scoring, (but) we told her tonight her job was defense and whatever scoring she came up with was (an extra),” Greenwich coach Jason Slater said. “She did that and knocked down some shots, too.”

Cate Abate added 11 points for the Witches. Greenwich led 28-18 at halftime and was up by eight points after three periods, then put the game away with a 13-8 fourth quarter. The Witches forced Mechanicville into 19 turnovers.

“We haven’t been in too many big gyms or played in front of many big crowds, so to get over there on a big court with a lot of people was good experience for the girls, and will get them ready for a good run hopefully to continue,” Slater said. “We’re very happy to be in the spot we’re at. Hopefully we can keep it going the next month or so.”

Slater said he wasn’t sure how good the Witches would be when the season started, though he knew the team had potential.

“After the first couple of weeks, seeing what they could do … it’s been fun,” Slater said. “Nothing surprises me now.”

Championship Game Mechanicville ;2P;3P;FT;TP Goverski;0;0;1;1 Phelps;5;0;1;11 Kenyon;2;0;4;8 Christinsen;3;1;1;10 Fitzgerald;0;0;2;2 Zecca;0;1;0;3 Totals;10;2;9;35 Greenwich (20-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;1;1;1;6 Brooke Kuzmich;2;3;0;13 Adrianna Rojas;1;0;3;5 Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4 Norah Niesz;4;0;1;9 Cate Abate;4;1;0;11 Totals;14;5;5;48 Mechanicville;10;8;9;8 — 35 Greenwich;15;13;7;13 — 48 Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 7 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 6 rebounds. Abate (Gre) 5 rebounds.

