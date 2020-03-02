You are the owner of this article.
Whitehall tops Northville, earns trip to championship game
BALLSTON SPA — Zoe Eggleston scored 24 points as Whitehall handed Northville a 43-33 defeat on Monday, sending the Railroaders on to the championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

The second-seeded Railroaders (13-10) will face the winner of Monday night's game between Fort Edward and Hartford, guaranteeing an all-Adirondack League final. The title game will be played Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy at 4:15 p.m.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

