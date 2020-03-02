Whitehall tops Northville, earns trip to championship game (updated)

BALLSTON SPA — In the world of Whitehall girls basketball, success means defense — tight, stingy and in your face.
Arms out, hands reaching, the Railroaders love creating turnovers and havoc, and they don’t like to give up points.
“That’s the whole thing we focus on,” Whitehall junior point guard Zoe Eggleston said. “We spend at least half of practice on defense every day. We pride ourselves on defense.”
On Monday night, the Railroaders got just enough done at both ends of the court to earn a 43-33 Class D semifinal victory over Northville at Ballston Spa High School.
Eggleston scored a game-high 25 points to lead Whitehall into the finals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Railroaders face No. 1 seed Fort Edward on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
The seventh-seeded Railroaders, who improved to 13-10, had to overcome their own poor shooting at times Monday, but their philosophy works.
“It’s a constant struggle with us — we make things ugly,” Whitehall coach Boyd Hunt said. “But it’s tough to lose when you only allow 33 points. We missed some stuff we should’ve made, but we’re 6-1 since the beginning of February because our offense is coming around.”
Held to just four points in the second quarter, the Railroaders were clinging to a 17-15 halftime edge, and briefly gave up the lead early in the third.
However, a timely 3-pointer by Eggleston with 4:28 left in the period put Whitehall in the lead for good, 25-22. Then, she knocked down another 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Railroaders a 34-27 lead and momentum into the final period.
“That was a big moment,” Eggleston said. “We were struggling a little bit, and that turned me and the team in the right direction. We were rushing things and they were definitely trying to push the ball up the court, but we were able to calm down and slow it down.”
“We’re starting to score a little bit,” Hunt said. “If we can get to 40, 43 points, we can win games.”
Up 36-27 in the fourth quarter, Whitehall endured a four-minute scoring drought, but allowed the Falcons (12-11) only two points in that span. Eggleston broke that scoreless stretch with another 3-pointer and the Railroaders held off a late Northville push for the win.
Northville was led by Brytney Moore, who scored 15 points before fouling out late.
Whitehall is seeking its first Section II title since 2002, the Railroaders’ only sectional title in girls basketball.
“It’s amazing — we never expected this, not as the seventh seed,” Eggleston said. “We have nothing to lose.”
