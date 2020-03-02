Whitehall tops Northville, earns trip to championship game (updated)

Held to just four points in the second quarter, the Railroaders were clinging to a 17-15 halftime edge, and briefly gave up the lead early in the third.

However, a timely 3-pointer by Eggleston with 4:28 left in the period put Whitehall in the lead for good, 25-22. Then, she knocked down another 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Railroaders a 34-27 lead and momentum into the final period.

“That was a big moment,” Eggleston said. “We were struggling a little bit, and that turned me and the team in the right direction. We were rushing things and they were definitely trying to push the ball up the court, but we were able to calm down and slow it down.”

“We’re starting to score a little bit,” Hunt said. “If we can get to 40, 43 points, we can win games.”

Up 36-27 in the fourth quarter, Whitehall endured a four-minute scoring drought, but allowed the Falcons (12-11) only two points in that span. Eggleston broke that scoreless stretch with another 3-pointer and the Railroaders held off a late Northville push for the win.

Northville was led by Brytney Moore, who scored 15 points before fouling out late.