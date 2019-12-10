Whitehall holds off Lake George in girls hoops

LAKE GEORGE — Boyd Hunt called one final timeout to settle his Whitehall girls basketball team Tuesday night.
“I just told them we needed one more defensive stop, and we’re out of here with a win,” Hunt said. “And we got it.”
After holding off a fourth-quarter run by Lake George, the Railroaders left town with a 28-24 Adirondack League victory — a rare victory for Whitehall against the perennial league champs.
Zoe Eggleston scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Madi Gould added six points to lead the Railroaders, who improved to 2-0 in the league, 2-2 overall.
Whitehall led 11-10 at halftime, then outscored Lake George 10-1 in the third quarter, before weathering the Warriors’ rally.
“We were ahead by 12 in the fourth quarter, but they made a run at us. It got a little bit hairy at the end,” Hunt said.
“It’s a big win for us, especially after (Monday) night — we gave up 54 points against Spa Catholic,” he added. “I keep telling them, ‘You don’t have to score many points to beat them if they can’t score.’”
Hunt — who for several years was an assistant to Dan Calhoun with the Hoosic Valley boys team — said he wanted to bring that defensive attitude to Whitehall when he took over the program last year.
“We’re getting there,” Hunt said. “If you look at our scores last year, everybody scored 10 points less than what they did against everybody else. Last year, we played Lake George close, but we lost by five.”
Hunt also pointed out the Railroaders’ youth: the team has no seniors, and Hunt starts a freshman (Gould), a sophomore (Olivia Whiting) and three juniors (Eggleston, Kyrie Smith and Riley West).
“To hold (Lake George) to 24 points — that’s a good night,” Hunt said.
Ava Pushor led Lake George with 10 points and Mikayla Duffy added nine points and nine rebounds.
Whitehall 28, Lake George 24
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (2-0, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Zoe Eggleston 4 0 2 10
Madison Gould 3 0 0 6
Kyrie Smith 1 0 2 4
Riley West 1 0 0 2
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Blake Bird 1 0 1 3
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 0 1 1
Totals 11 0 6 28
Lake George (0-2, 0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 4 0 2 10
Mikayla Duffy 2 0 5 9
Emma Abrantes 0 0 2 2
Brenna Metivier 1 0 0 2
Gabby Marchello 0 0 1 1
Totals 7 0 10 24
Whitehall 5 6 10 7 — 28
Lake George 2 8 1 13 — 24
Other stats: Smith (W) 8 rebounds. Eggleston (W) 7 rebounds. Pushor (LG) 9 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 9 rebounds. Marchello (LG) 4 rebounds.