Whitehall holds off Lake George in girls hoops

LAKE GEORGE — Boyd Hunt called one final timeout to settle his Whitehall girls basketball team Tuesday night.

“I just told them we needed one more defensive stop, and we’re out of here with a win,” Hunt said. “And we got it.”

After holding off a fourth-quarter run by Lake George, the Railroaders left town with a 28-24 Adirondack League victory — a rare victory for Whitehall against the perennial league champs.

Zoe Eggleston scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Madi Gould added six points to lead the Railroaders, who improved to 2-0 in the league, 2-2 overall.

Whitehall led 11-10 at halftime, then outscored Lake George 10-1 in the third quarter, before weathering the Warriors’ rally.

“We were ahead by 12 in the fourth quarter, but they made a run at us. It got a little bit hairy at the end,” Hunt said.

“It’s a big win for us, especially after (Monday) night — we gave up 54 points against Spa Catholic,” he added. “I keep telling them, ‘You don’t have to score many points to beat them if they can’t score.’”