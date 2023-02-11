HUDSON FALLS — Blake Bird scored two late field goals that put Whitehall ahead to stay and the Railroaders went on to beat Corinth 41-36 to claim the Adirondack League girls basketball title on Saturday.

Whitehall (16-3) avenged a regular-season 49-38 loss to Corinth.

Madison Gould finished with 15 points and Bird added 13 for the Railroaders. Whitehall trailed 34-28 early in the fourth quarter but scored the game's next nine points.

Emily Dingmon (11 points) and Whitney Cameron (10) led the way for defending champion Corinth, which was unbeaten during the regular season.

Adirondack League Championship Whitehall (16-3) Julia Arquette 0-0-0-0, Blake Bird 6-0-1-13, Madison Gould 2-3-2-15, Presley Gosselin 0-0-0-0, Ashlyn Groesbeck 0-0-2-2, Samantha Howland 2-0-4-8, Jayden Hughes 0-1-0-3. Totals 10-4-9-41. Corinth (17-2) Caitlyn Crossman 1-0-2-4, Emily Dingmon 5-0-1-11, Taylor Stone 1-0-0-2, Alexis Crossman 3-1-0-9, Whitney Cameron 2-2-0-10, Riley Dumas 0-0-0-0, Rylee Dunbar 0-0-0-0, Alyssa Crossman 0-0-0-0, Emma Mack 0-0-0-0, Maddie Baldes 0-0-0-0. Totals 12-3-3-36. Whitehall;4 9 15 13 — 41 Corinth;16 3 7 10 — 36