HUDSON FALLS — Blake Bird was only a few feet from the basket on each of the two late field goals that put Whitehall in the lead in the fourth quarter.

She made them, which is something the Railroaders didn't do the last time they played Corinth.

The Railroaders came on strong in the fourth quarter to beat Corinth 41-36 on Saturday to claim the Adirondack League girls basketball title at Hudson Falls High School. It was their first league title since 2010.

Madison Gould finished with 15 points and Bird added 13 as the Railroaders avenged a regular-season 49-38 loss to Corinth. Whitehall trailed 34-28 early in the fourth quarter on Saturday, but scored the game's next nine points.

"We just hit some crucial shots at crucial times," Railroaders coach Boyd Hunt said.

Corinth, the top seed, scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter — two on a fast break, one on Emily Dingmon's field goal from the lane and another on Whitney Cameron's shot from the top of the key that gave the Tomahawks a 34-28 lead.

Samantha Howland scored five straight points for Whitehall, then Bird made her two baskets to put the Railroaders up by three points.

"I was just kind of going for it," Bird said. "Got nothing to lose. I was open and it was there and I just made it."

Taylor Stone's basket for Corinth made it a one-point game, but Gould hit a pair of free throws to keep the Railroaders in control.

Hunt said defense was the key to stopping the Tomahawks.

"The way we play is kind of like a boxing match," he said, "we just kind of grind on you, grind on you, and hopefully by the end, we grind on them enough where there ain't much left and we can pick up the pieces.

"(Corinth) scores in the 40s and 50s all the time. We dug in. We showed our grit, we showed our fight."

Dingmon (11 points) and Cameron (10) led the way for defending champion Corinth, which was unbeaten in league games during the regular season. Whitehall worked hard to stop Dingmon, who had scored 26 points in their regular-season meeting.

"She goes to the basket probably better than anybody in the league," Hunt said of Dingmon. "We practiced the high-ball screen, we clogged the lane up, if you noticed, we really jammed her up today on that pick and roll. We really paid attention to the spin dribble."

Adirondack League Championship Whitehall (16-3) Julia Arquette 0-0-0-0, Blake Bird 6-0-1-13, Madison Gould 2-3-2-15, Presley Gosselin 0-0-0-0, Ashlyn Groesbeck 0-0-2-2, Samantha Howland 2-0-4-8, Jayden Hughes 0-1-0-3. Totals 10-4-9-41. Corinth (17-2) Caitlyn Crossman 1-0-2-4, Emily Dingmon 5-0-1-11, Taylor Stone 1-0-0-2, Alexis Crossman 3-1-0-9, Whitney Cameron 2-2-0-10, Riley Dumas 0-0-0-0, Rylee Dunbar 0-0-0-0, Alyssa Crossman 0-0-0-0, Emma Mack 0-0-0-0, Maddie Baldes 0-0-0-0. Totals 12-3-3-36. Whitehall;4 9 15 13 — 41 Corinth;16 3 7 10 — 36