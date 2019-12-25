Whitehall bests Spa Catholic
agate

Whitehall bests Spa Catholic

WHITEHALL 39,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 27

League: Non-league, Monday

Saratoga Catholic (0-2, 2-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lauren Mahar;2;0;0;4

Megan Cornell;0;0;0;0

Ashley Upson;3;0;5;11

Katie Cronin;1;0;0;2

Ryleigh Dempsey;0;0;0;0

Molly O'Reilly;4;0;0;8

Grace O'Reilly;0;0;0;0

Annie Naughten;1;0;0;2

Emy Murray;0;0;0;0

Maya Turcotte;0;0;0;0

Faith McKenna;0;0;0;0

Ria Walsh;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;0;5;27

Whitehall (2-2, 3-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;2;0;0;4

Zoe Eggleston;3;0;7;13

Madison Gould;2;0;0;4

Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;0;1;3

Amelia Lyng;1;0;0;2

Kyrie Smith;5;0;2;12

Riley West;0;0;0;0

Olivia Whiting;0;0;1;1

Totals;14;0;11;39

Spa Catholic;8;7;10;2 — 27

Whitehall;12;7;9;11 — 39

JV: No Game

Notes: The Railroaders used an 11-2 fourth quarter to draw away in this non-league contest. After giving up 54 to Spa Catholic two weeks ago the Railroaders held them to 27 total points. Whitehall was lead by Zoe Eggleston with 13 points and some great assists and Kyrie Smith with 12 points.

