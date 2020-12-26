Where Are They Now: Heather (Fiore) DiBiase still meeting challenges

Her former coaches at Queensbury — Martin, Healy and Nancy Stannard in softball — remember a relentless worker and fierce competitor who never backed down from a challenge.

"She just had natural ability, but she was a quiet leader and an obvious captain. Her work ethic was phenomenal," said Stannard, who retired from coaching nearly 20 years ago and still lives in Lake George. "She was my shortstop from the time she was in eighth grade."

"She was so competitive, she wanted to guard the best guard on the other team," recalled Healy, who is retired and lives near Rochester, close to one of his daughters. "She was willing to do everything she could to help the team win."

Heather Fiore was also surrounded by outstanding athletes — Bobbie Tompkins, Jill Glendening, Jen Dennett, Monica Rodriguez, to name just a few — over the years.

Each of her teams won at least one Section II title during her era. The girls basketball team won three straight from 1990-92. In her junior year, the Spartans memorably reached the state championship game on their own famous blue floor, falling just short to Albertus Magnus, 66-65, to end a 26-1 season. In her senior year, the field hockey team finally halted the Johnstown juggernaut and the softball team reached the state final four.