Warrensburg holds off Salem, 54-51

WARRENSBURG — Kara Bacon scored 17 points and Hope Sherman added 14 points and 19 rebounds Tuesday night as the Warrensburg girls basketball team held on for a 54-51 victory over Salem.

It was the Generals' first Adirondack League loss of the season, as the No. 18-ranked team in Class D fell to 6-1 in the league, 8-2 overall.

"We had a four-point lead with about a minute left, and Mary Kate McPhee hit a deep three with 30 seconds to go to cut it to one," said Burghers coach Scott Smith, whose team improved to 6-2, 8-4. "We hit a couple of free throws in the last 30 seconds to get back to a three-point cushion, and we came up with a couple of stops when we needed to."

Hannah Gongola led Salem with 14 points, Sophia Keays added 11, Alyssa McGraw had nine and McPhee finished with eight.

Elli York netted nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Burghers, who also got seven boards from Zailey Baker.

Warrensburg had ended the first quarter with a 20-10 lead, but the rest of the game was very close.

"Salem really buckled down after the first quarter and did a really good job of making us uncomfortable," said Smith, whose team won its third straight to start the new year.

"We knew Hope Sherman was going to score her points, but Kara Bacon has stepped up as an offensive threat for us, and that's been huge," Smith added. "We only have eight on our roster, but they've all been working really hard and any one of them can be a starter. ... Hopefully we can be there in the end and play meaningful basketball in February."