Unbeaten Hartford pulls away for win over Warrensburg

HARTFORD — A scorching first-quarter run and a strong finish Friday night kept Hartford unbeaten in Adirondack League girls basketball with a 51-38 victory over Warrensburg.

Gabbie McFarren and Karlee Nims, the Tanagers’ senior leaders, each netted 16 points to pace Hartford, which improved to 6-0 in the league, 10-1 overall. McFarren moved within 54 points of 1,000 for her career. Nims has already surpassed that mark.

The Tanagers used a 16-2 run through the first quarter to set the tone, before Warrensburg fought back.

“We were hitting on all cylinders,” Hartford coach Jason Johnson said of his team’s torrid start. “We were putting the ball in the hoop and our press was able to force a few turnovers.”

The Burghers battled back to within 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

“They played great defense on us, they were very aggressive,” Johnson said. “They kept us down in scoring, but we were able to pull away in the fourth quarter.”

McFarren and Nims, both fifth-year varsity players, were coming off strong performances in Wednesday’s win over Salem. McFarren scored a career-high 29 points and Nims had 21 in that game.

“I’ve had them as players from fourth grade on up, working through the offseason,” Johnson said. “They give me everything they’ve got, defense and shooting. The whole team really stepped up tonight.”

Cassandra Wade and Alawnah Dunda combined for 15 points for Hartford, and Isabelle French, McKenzie Johnson and Cailin Severance played outstanding defense.

Hope Sherman led Warrensburg with 14 points. Olivia Frazier added 10.

Hartford has two key home games scheduled next week, against North Warren on Wednesday and West Division leader Corinth on Friday.

Hartford 51, Warrensburg 38 Warrensburg ;2P;3P;FT;TP Kara Bacon;2;0;0;4 Abby Choney;0;0;0;0 Kailey Bacon;1;1;0;5 Olivia Frazier;2;2;0;10 Elli York;0;0;0;0 Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2 Karla Sherman;1;0;1;3 Hope Sherman;6;0;2;14 Totals;13;3;3;38 Hartford (6-0, 10-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Gabrielle Mcfarren;4;0;8;16 Karlee NIms;6;0;4;16 Cassandra Wade;3;0;1;7 Isabelle French;1;0;0;2 Alawnah Dunda;4;0;0;8 Mckenzie Johnson;0;0;0;0 Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2 Emmaline Barker;0;0;0;0 Jade Wells;0;0;0;0 Totals;19;0;13;51 Warrensburg;2;16;11;9 — 38 Hartford;16;7;9;19 — 51 JV: Hartford won.

