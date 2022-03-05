Unbeaten Greenwich falls in Class C title game

TROY — Greenwich's bid to continue its undefeated girls basketball season ran into a buzzsaw Saturday.

Duanesburg's suffocating defense and opportunistic offense earned the top-seeded Eagles their first-ever Section II girls title with a 64-47 Class C championship victory over Greenwich at Hudson Valley Community College.

It was a tough loss after 23 straight wins for the second-seeded Witches, who lost their best defender, sophomore Adrianna Rojas, to an apparent knee injury in the first quarter.

"(When) you lose your best defender in the first few minutes, it changes the tone," said Greenwich coach Jason Slater, whose fourth-ranked team was trying for its first Section II title since 2010. "But my girls hung in there, did anything they could, they kept chipping away. Not taking anything away from (the Eagles), they're a phenomenal team and we knew that."

"We were young, a bunch of our players had never played varsity before and one girl just came back from taking a year off, so I'm just proud that we got here," said junior guard Norah Niesz, who scored 14 points. "Next season starts tomorrow."

In a clash of youthful teams, eighth-grader Brooke Kuzmich led the Witches with 16 points and seven rebounds, and junior Cate Abate added 10 points and six boards, but many points came in a late push after Duanesburg roared out to lead by as much as 22.

The Eagles (22-2), ranked No. 2 in the state, were powered by 26 points from Allison O'Hanlon and 19 from Madison Meyer, the only senior starter for either team. Duanesburg jumped out to a 15-2 lead before Rojas was injured.

"We looked at their scores and they hadn't been jumped on before, so we weren't sure how they were going to react," Duanesburg coach Chris Herron said. "We wanted to panic them."

Sparked by O'Hanlon's 13 first-half points and Meyer's 11, the Eagles pulled away to a 32-10 lead before Greenwich freshman Grace Autiello knocked down a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play in the final minute of the half.

"We gave up too many second chances," Slater said. "It took a little momentum out of us when Nana (Rojas) went down — that had us rattled even more than we already were. Without Nana in there, she dictates the press for us, she's our motor on defense for sure."

"She was a big loss, not just on the court, but off the court, she's always clapping," Niesz said. "She's a great defensive player and that's what we needed. But I'm proud of us because we didn't get our heads down, even though she's one of our top players."

Herron said the Eagles handed Greenwich's press well, pushing the ball up the court and producing good open looks.

"We didn't have any live-ball turnovers," Herron said. "There's so many good players on that team, right down the line. But (Rojas) is their lifeline, she's the heartbeat of that (defense)."

Bedeviled by Duanesburg's quicker defense, Greenwich committed 14 turnovers and shot 6-for-19 from the floor in the first half.

The Witches trailed 44-23 late in the third quarter before battling back with a 12-4 run into the fourth, with Kuzmich scoring 10 of their points. However, Greenwich got no closer than 53-41 down the stretch.

Kuzmich and Niesz made the all-tournament team, along with Corinth's Emily Dingmon, while Duanesburg's Meyer was named MVP.

The Witches lose only one senior, Ryan Skiff, while Duanesburg had mostly sophomores on the floor Saturday.

"It was a great season, I'm proud of what they've done — we were 23-0 coming in here with all but one senior returning," Slater said. "The future's bright, but we don't want to settle for just being happy to get here, we want to get something out of it. But they got the experience out of it. We'll go at it again next year."

"This is kind of set up for us the next few years — we're both very young, both sophomore-based," Herron said. "This could be a matchup for a while."

Class C Championship Greenwich (23-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brooke Kuzmich;4;1;5;16 Adrianna Rojas;0;0;0;0 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;1;1 Norah Niesz;2;2;4;14 Cate Abate;5;0;0;10 Reegan Mullen;0;0;0;0 Grace Autiello;1;1;1;6 Totals;12;4;11;47 Duanesburg (22-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alex Moses;3;0;2;8 Madison Meyer;8;0;3;19 Lauren Capron;1;0;0;2 Allison O'Hanlon;5;3;7;26 Hannah Mulhern;2;0;2;6 Cassidy Miakisz;0;0;0;0 Kate O'Hanlon;1;0;0;2 Ilyana Guevara;0;0;0;0 Ella Moses;0;0;0;0 Allison Bates;0;0;1;1 Dianna Esa;0;0;0;0 Totals;20;3;15;64 Greenwich;7;9;12;19 — 47 Duanesburg;17;15;14;18 — 64

