Tougas named NEPSAC AA all-star

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Glens Falls' Sophie Tougas was selected as a NEPSAC (New England Prep School Athletic Association) Class AA first-team all-star for girls basketball this season.

Tougas, a 6-foot swing player that will play for Cal State-Bakersfield next season, also reached the 2,000 career-point mark playing for Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Massachusetts this season. Braford Christian went 22-12 and reached the NEPSAC semifinals before the season was canceled.

Tougas had scored 1,000 points through her sophomore season with Glens Falls. She transfered to Brewster Academy, where she reclassified as Class of 2020, and played for two seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0