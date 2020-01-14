You are the owner of this article.
Thomas' triple-double leads Flying Forts past Warrensburg
Fort Edward at Warrensburg

Fort Edward coach Jason Thomas speaks with his team during Tuesday's game.

 Pete Tobey,

WARRENSBURG — Gaby Thomas recorded a triple-double Tuesday night to lead Fort Edward to a 70-64 Adirondack League girls basketball victory over Warrensburg.

Thomas finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds and 14 assists to power the Flying Forts (6-0, 9-1), who also got 17 points from Haleigh Condon.

Hope Boland led the Burghers (6-2, 9-3) with 19 points. Aubrey Ranous added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Abigail Ranous and Sara Langworthy each netted 13 points.

Check back later for a full story on the game.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Warrensburg 70, Fort Edward 64

Fort Edward (6-0, 9-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Haleigh Condon;6;1;2;17

Morgan Fish;0;1;2;5

Caitlin Mahoney;3;0;3;9

Isabelle Gulick;3;0;1;7

Abbigail Newell;2;0;0;4

Gabby Kholstinin;2;1;1;8

Gaby Thomas;3;3;5;20

Totals;19;6;14;70

Warrensburg (6-2, 9-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hope Boland;4;2;5;19

Abigail Ranous;5;0;3;13

Olivia Frazier;0;1;0;3

Jordan Barker;0;0;2;2

Aubrey Ranous;5;0;2;12

Sara Langworthy;2;2;3;13

Tenisha Tyrell;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;5;15;64

Fort Edward;19;16;21;14 — 70

Warrensburg;14;17;17;16 — 64

JV: Warrensburg 43, Salem 29.

