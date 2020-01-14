Thomas' triple-double leads Flying Forts past Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Gaby Thomas recorded a triple-double Tuesday night to lead Fort Edward to a 70-64 Adirondack League girls basketball victory over Warrensburg.
Thomas finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds and 14 assists to power the Flying Forts (6-0, 9-1), who also got 17 points from Haleigh Condon.
Hope Boland led the Burghers (6-2, 9-3) with 19 points. Aubrey Ranous added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Abigail Ranous and Sara Langworthy each netted 13 points.
Sequence between Warrensburg and Fort Edward ending with a reverse layup by FE’s Gaby Thomas #518girlshoops pic.twitter.com/jrhjONOGPs— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 15, 2020
