Third-quarter surge earns Hartford the Class D plaque (with video)

TROY — When Gabbie McFarren leaped into teammate Karlee Nims’ arms after the final buzzer sounded at Saturday’s Section II Girls Basketball Tournament finals, it was with a mix of relief and joy.

The two Hartford seniors had been working for a Section II title since they were eighth-graders, and it finally happened.

McFarren, the tournament MVP, and Nims, the all-tournament center, had led the Tanagers to a 73-63 Class D championship victory over Saratoga Catholic at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Tanagers opened the third quarter with a 20-4 run to take command, then held off Spa Catholic down the stretch for their first Section II title since back-to-back crowns in 2004 and 2005.

“It’s amazing, our whole team was pumped for this, we all had the right energy,” said McFarren, who led Hartford with 22 points and six assists. “It was a little too close at halftime, but I think our team energy and working together helped us pull through.”

“It’s such a relief,” said Nims, who scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. “I was here in 2018 and we didn’t get it — the fact that it’s my senior year and we finally won it, it’s a surreal feeling.”

Hartford (19-4) is scheduled to play a regional game against Section VII champion Boquet Valley on Saturday at noon at Clinton Community College.

Senior Isabella French added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Tanagers, who also got 13 points and 14 rebounds from sophomore Alawnah Dunda. Dunda stepped up in the post with Nims in foul trouble.

“We’ve been fighting for the last four or five years to win a title with this group,” Hartford coach Jason Johnson said. “They put on a good run to come back, but we were able to keep our heads, keep our composure and pull it off.”

Saratoga Catholic’s Ashley Upson kept the Saints (8-15) in the game with her game-high 25 points, and Allison Motler added 19 in the loss.

“We shot well, we put up 63 points, but they just shot lights out, especially in the third quarter,” Saints coach P.J. Hogan said. “We tried to limit Nims, but you have to pick your poison. Nims got inside, and McFarren got hot. They’re both 1,000-point scorers who’ve been on varsity since eighth grade.”

Spa Catholic had led and outrebounded Hartford for most of a very tight first half, but McFarren knocked down a last-second 3-pointer for a 34-32 halftime lead.

That spark carried into the second half, as Hartford took control with its blazing run to a 54-36 lead with 2:56 left in the third quarter. McFarren, French and McKenzie Johnson each knocked down a 3-pointer in that span as the Tanagers began to find their shooting touch.

“At halftime in the locker room, we all looked at each other and said, ‘What did we come here for?’ They all wanted to win,” Jason Johnson said. “We came out and exploded with it.”

“We didn’t really change anything up, we just played our defense, ran our offense and pushed the ball, played transition ‘D,’” McFarren said. “We turned it around.”

“Our intensity just went farther up,” Nims added.

French drilled a second 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third as Hartford took a 61-43 lead into the fourth.

Spa Catholic began chipping back into the game behind Upson, who scored 13 of her team’s 20 points in the final period. She buried a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Saints within 68-59 with 2:26 to play. Another Upson trey with 1:33 left made it 69-63 — the closest Spa Catholic had been since early in the third.

However, with Nims fouling out with three minutes to play, it was McFarren who sealed the win for the Tanagers, scoring on a putback and a pair of foul shots in the final 40 seconds.

Joining McFarren and Nims on the all-tournament team were Upson, Motler, North Warren’s Nicole Buckman and Northville’s Hailey Monroe.

“We set goals at the beginning of the year,” Jason Johnson said. “The first was to get Karlee to 1,000 points, then get Gabbie to 1,000, then win the Adirondack League title. Well, we didn’t win the league title, but we got this one instead — that makes up for it.”

Class D Championship Saratoga Catholic (8-15) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ashley Upson;6;3;4;25 Katie Cronin;0;1;2;5 Ryan McDonald;1;0;0;2 Allison Motler;8;0;3;19 Danielle Gill;4;0;2;10 Rylee Cornell;1;0;0;2 Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0 Totals;20;4;11;63 Hartford (19-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alawnah Dunda;5;0;3;13 Cassandra Wade;0;0;0;0 Isabella French;5;2;2;18 Gabbie McFarren;5;3;3;22 Karlee Nims;4;0;4;12 McKenzie Johnson;0;2;0;6 Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2 Reaghan Liebig;0;0;0;0 Ava Nadeau;0;0;0;0 Totals;20;7;12;73 Spa Catholic;19;13;11;20 — 63 Hartford;18;16;27;12 — 73

