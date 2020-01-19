Sullivan scores 21, leads Queensbury past Bishop Kearney
Sullivan scores 21, leads Queensbury past Bishop Kearney

QUEENSBURY 63, BISHOP KEARNEY 49

Shenendehowa Tournament

Site: Shenendehowa H.S.

Bishop Kearney

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Freeman;1;2;0;8

Goode;0;2;0;6

Wright;3;0;0;6

Hadley;1;0;0;2

S Wilson;4;0;3;11

T Norris;6;0;4;16

Totals;15;4;7;49

Queensbury (11-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hailey Ballard;6;0;2;14

Kaileigh Hunt;2;0;5;9

Abby Doin;1;4;0;14

Fiona Hunt;1;0;0;2

Cassidy Ray;1;0;1;3

Hope Sullivan;4;2;7;21

Totals;15;6;15;63

Kearney;11;17;9;12 — 49

Q'bury;14;14;17;18 — 63

Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 10 rebounds.

JV: Queensbury beat Our Lady of Lourdes.

