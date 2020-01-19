Sullivan scores 21, leads Queensbury past Bishop Kearney

QUEENSBURY 63, BISHOP KEARNEY 49
Shenendehowa Tournament
Site: Shenendehowa H.S.
Bishop Kearney
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Freeman;1;2;0;8
Goode;0;2;0;6
Wright;3;0;0;6
Hadley;1;0;0;2
S Wilson;4;0;3;11
T Norris;6;0;4;16
Totals;15;4;7;49
Queensbury (11-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hailey Ballard;6;0;2;14
Kaileigh Hunt;2;0;5;9
Abby Doin;1;4;0;14
Fiona Hunt;1;0;0;2
Cassidy Ray;1;0;1;3
Hope Sullivan;4;2;7;21
Totals;15;6;15;63
Kearney;11;17;9;12 — 49
Q'bury;14;14;17;18 — 63
Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 10 rebounds.
JV: Queensbury beat Our Lady of Lourdes.