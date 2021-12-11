Stillwater tops Hoosic Valley

STILLWATER 32, HOOSIC VALLEY 27
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Hoosic Valley (2-1, 2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Matala 1 0 0 2
Peckham 1 0 1 3
Robert 2 0 0 4
Carlo 2 3 0 13
Squires 1 1 0 5
Totals 7 4 1 27
Stillwater (1-2, 1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Morris 3 0 3 9
Riley O’Brien 1 0 1 3
Bella Toleman 2 1 0 7
Miranda Price 0 0 2 2
Sarah Folmann 4 0 1 9
Olivia Scarchilli 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 1 7 32
Hoosic Valley 5 6 2 14 — 27
Stillwater 15 9 3 5 — 32
Notes: Stillwater got its first win of the year with Sarah Folmann leading the way with nine points.