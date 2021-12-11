 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Stillwater tops Hoosic Valley

  • 0

STILLWATER 32, HOOSIC VALLEY 27

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Hoosic Valley (2-1, 2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Matala 1 0 0 2

Peckham 1 0 1 3

Robert 2 0 0 4

Carlo 2 3 0 13

Squires 1 1 0 5

Totals 7 4 1 27

Stillwater (1-2, 1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Peyton Morris 3 0 3 9

Riley O’Brien 1 0 1 3

Bella Toleman 2 1 0 7

Miranda Price 0 0 2 2

Sarah Folmann 4 0 1 9

Olivia Scarchilli 1 0 0 2

People are also reading…

Totals 11 1 7 32

Hoosic Valley 5 6 2 14 — 27

Stillwater 15 9 3 5 — 32

Notes: Stillwater got its first win of the year with Sarah Folmann leading the way with nine points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News