Stillwater rallies to nip Saints
agate

Stillwater rallies to nip Saints

Marley Mueller's 19-point effort helped Stillwater rally to beat Saratoga Catholic in girls basketball on Saturday.

STILLWATER 40, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 38

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;1;0;2;4

Katie Cronin;0;1;0;3

Kara Wengert;2;0;0;4

Ryleigh Dempsey;4;0;0;8

Megan Cornell;0;3;0;9

Allison Motler;2;0;0;4

Molly O'Reilly;2;0;2;6

Totals;11;4;4;38

Stillwater (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;2;0;2;6

Jayce Williams;1;0;1;3

Trinity Cutler;1;0;2;4

Molly Sheehan;2;0;4;8

Marley Mueller;7;0;5;19

Totals;13;0;14;40

Spa Catholic;19;7;6;6 — 38

Stillwater;12;6;10;12 — 40

Notes: Stillwater overcame an eight-point halftime deficit. Marley Mueller led all scorers with 19 points.

