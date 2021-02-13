Stillwater rallies to nip Saints

Marley Mueller's 19-point effort helped Stillwater rally to beat Saratoga Catholic in girls basketball on Saturday.
STILLWATER 40, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 38
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;1;0;2;4
Katie Cronin;0;1;0;3
Kara Wengert;2;0;0;4
Ryleigh Dempsey;4;0;0;8
Megan Cornell;0;3;0;9
Allison Motler;2;0;0;4
Molly O'Reilly;2;0;2;6
Totals;11;4;4;38
Stillwater (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;2;0;2;6
Jayce Williams;1;0;1;3
Trinity Cutler;1;0;2;4
Molly Sheehan;2;0;4;8
Marley Mueller;7;0;5;19