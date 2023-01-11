Sports Today — Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday's high school sports schedule:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Gloversville at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-league
Granville-Fort Ann at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Saranac Lake at Adirondack United, 5 p.m.