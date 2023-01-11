 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Today — Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday's high school sports schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Scotia at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Non-league

Granville-Fort Ann at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

Saranac Lake at Adirondack United, 5 p.m.

