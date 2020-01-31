Spencer, Salem pull out win over Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Mackenzie Spencer sank a pair of free throws with 7.2 seconds to play Friday night, lifting the Salem girls basketball team to a 37-36 win over Whitehall.
The key Adirondack League Division II victory allowed the Generals to keep pace with division-leading Warrensburg, where they play Tuesday.
But getting past Whitehall and its defense is always a challenge, Salem coach Keith Beattie said.
“They keep everybody under 40,” said Beattie, whose team improved to 8-4 in the league, 9-4 overall. “Whitehall is a scrappy bunch, they keep it close, they play good defense, and their offense — they run the clock, they take their time, and they’re a young team.”
Salem had to rally past the Railroaders, outscoring the hosts 11-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
“Mackenzie got fouled on a spin move in the middle of the lane, and she made two to put us up by one,” Beattie said. “Whitehall called time out to advance the ball, and they threw it right into the corner. They got a shot off with 5.6 seconds left — Mackenzie got the rebound, but she stepped out of bounds, so they had another chance, but they never got a shot off.”
Spencer and Mikayah Rushinski, both seniors, each scored 14 points to lead Salem, which is enjoying a strong season.
“They play hard and they play together,” Beattie said. “We’ve only had one bad quarter all season, that was against Warrensburg the first time. We’ve lost some close games — we lost to Fort Edward by five, we lost to Argyle by one in overtime, we lost to Corinth by two. We’re up in Class C this year, but if we get a good seed, we could win a couple of games in sectionals.”
Zoe Eggleston led Whitehall with a game-high 17 points, and Kyrie Smith added nine.
Salem 37, Whitehall 36
Salem (8-4, 9-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 3 0 1 7
Keenan Fronhofer 0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Spencer 6 0 2 14
Blake Riche 0 0 0 0
Mikayayah Rushinski 3 2 2 14
Brianna Boyark 0 0 2 2
Kate Sweenor 0 0 0 0
Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0
Emily Curtis 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 2 7 37
Whitehall (6-6, 7-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 0 0 0 0
Zoe Eggleston 3 3 2 17
Madison Gould 1 1 0 5
Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 1 0 5
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Kyrie Smith 4 0 1 9
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 5 3 36
Salem 9 9 8 11 — 37
Whitehall 12 8 11 5 — 36
JV: Whitehall won.