Spencer, Salem pull out win over Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Mackenzie Spencer sank a pair of free throws with 7.2 seconds to play Friday night, lifting the Salem girls basketball team to a 37-36 win over Whitehall.

The key Adirondack League Division II victory allowed the Generals to keep pace with division-leading Warrensburg, where they play Tuesday.

But getting past Whitehall and its defense is always a challenge, Salem coach Keith Beattie said.

“They keep everybody under 40,” said Beattie, whose team improved to 8-4 in the league, 9-4 overall. “Whitehall is a scrappy bunch, they keep it close, they play good defense, and their offense — they run the clock, they take their time, and they’re a young team.”

Salem had to rally past the Railroaders, outscoring the hosts 11-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

“Mackenzie got fouled on a spin move in the middle of the lane, and she made two to put us up by one,” Beattie said. “Whitehall called time out to advance the ball, and they threw it right into the corner. They got a shot off with 5.6 seconds left — Mackenzie got the rebound, but she stepped out of bounds, so they had another chance, but they never got a shot off.”