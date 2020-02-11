Spartans beat Amsterdam, close in on Foothills title (updated)

AMSTERDAM — A year ago, the Queensbury girls basketball had no Hope — Sullivan, that is — and came up short against Amsterdam in a showdown for the Foothills Council title.

Faced with virtually the same scenario Monday night, the Spartans refused to share the crown, holding on for a hard-fought 51-46 road victory over the Rams.

The win essentially clinched the Foothills title for Queensbury — ranked fourth in the state in Class A — with two league games left on its schedule.

“I’m so happy for the seniors, very happy that they can walk away with the sole Foothills championship,” said Spartans coach Megan Bethel, whose team improved to 14-0 in the league, 16-1 overall. “They’ve worked their tails off to get here and they deserve it.”

“It’s huge for us, especially for us seniors, we’ve been going for it for a while,” said senior point guard Meghan O’Connor, who netted 10 points. “Last year, we were co-champs, so it means a lot to get it by ourselves.”

Senior forward Hailey Ballard scored 16 points to lead the Spartans, who were playing their fifth game without Sullivan. Queensbury’s outstanding senior combo guard has been out with a shoulder injury, so the Spartans have relied on several other players to step up.