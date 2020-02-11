Spartans beat Amsterdam, close in on Foothills title (updated)

AMSTERDAM — A year ago, the Queensbury girls basketball had no Hope — Sullivan, that is — and came up short against Amsterdam in a showdown for the Foothills Council title.
Faced with virtually the same scenario Monday night, the Spartans refused to share the crown, holding on for a hard-fought 51-46 road victory over the Rams.
The win essentially clinched the Foothills title for Queensbury — ranked fourth in the state in Class A — with two league games left on its schedule.
“I’m so happy for the seniors, very happy that they can walk away with the sole Foothills championship,” said Spartans coach Megan Bethel, whose team improved to 14-0 in the league, 16-1 overall. “They’ve worked their tails off to get here and they deserve it.”
“It’s huge for us, especially for us seniors, we’ve been going for it for a while,” said senior point guard Meghan O’Connor, who netted 10 points. “Last year, we were co-champs, so it means a lot to get it by ourselves.”
Senior forward Hailey Ballard scored 16 points to lead the Spartans, who were playing their fifth game without Sullivan. Queensbury’s outstanding senior combo guard has been out with a shoulder injury, so the Spartans have relied on several other players to step up.
“She’s a tough player to defend and when she’s on the court, people have to be aware of where she is,” Bethel said. “So, not having her on the court, it hurts a little bit.”
“Hope’s really a playmaker — she sets things up, she goes to the basket and makes opportunities for us, and she has that pop-and-shoot three, it’s a great thing to have,” Ballard said. “But other people are filling in, like Abby (Doin) and Meghan and Kaileigh (Hunt), shooting 3s and getting in there. The bench definitely came up this game.”
“Our dynamic is a little bit different, but everyone’s pulling their weight playing for Hope because she is a huge part of our team, a huge scorer and rebounder — she does it all,” O’Connor said. “So everyone else is trying to step up and do what they can to chip away at what we’re missing with Hope being out.”
Both teams were missing star players — 10th-ranked Amsterdam (12-2, 15-3) was without Jackie Stanavich, who recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. Andie Gannon led the Rams with 17 points and Antonia May added 12.
Queensbury seized control in the second quarter, using a 14-4 run to open a 10-point lead before Amsterdam’s Shelby LaMont dropped in a buzzer-beater to end the half with the Spartans up 32-24.
Queensbury executed a 10-4 run into the fourth quarter to restore a 10-point lead, 46-36, with 7:27 left to play.
However, the Spartans suffered a five-minute scoreless drought, missing four shots and turning the ball over five times. Fortunately for them, Amsterdam made just two of 10 shots in that span to close within 46-40.
Queensbury struggled to put the game away in the final two minutes, making just three of eight free throws — and 4 of 17 in the game. The Rams could not get closer than 49-46 in the final 30 seconds.
“It would have been preferred if we cleaned it up a little bit in the fourth quarter, but things happen,” Ballard said.
“We definitely made it interesting, but it was a good team win,” O’Connor said. “We tried to manage their runs as best we could. Work together, move the ball, try to absorb their intensity in a tight game.”
The game had all the elements of a sectional playoff game — gritty, physical play, a roaring crowd and high stakes, something Bethel was happy about.
“We haven’t really experienced that since the last time we played them,” said Bethel, referring to Queensbury’s 54-48 win on Jan. 6. “It’s tough to play in here, it’s a great atmosphere, a lot of energy on both sides. I’m glad we came out with a win. It was a tough battle.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.